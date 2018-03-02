Prospects We’re Missing: Who Could Potentially Go Top 18?

Forget the lengthy introduction, I think the title speaks for itself. Which prospects are we overlooking that have a legitimate chance of being picked in the top 18 of the draft? The beauty of it is that a surprise or two will happen. Most importantly, it will push unforeseen talent closer to 19.

WR

Calvin Ridley is regarded as the top WR in the draft class. However, Courtland Sutton is the one receiver in draft group which seems loaded with prospects labeled as 2nd to 4th round value picks. Teams may not let be Ridley’s slender build and age (24 years old). As electric as Christian Kirk is, how polished of a route runner has he been and could he become a #1 WR for a franchise as an outside the numbers player. D.J. Moore is a BtB favorite, but are teams willing to value him as a top 18 talent? We will soon see. If a player like John Ross can go top 10, I wouldn’t count out one of these players joining Ridley in the top half of the 1st round.

My prediction: Courtland Sutton is that guy. Let’s hope he blows up the combine. 4 teams picking before Dallas are in desperate need of a #1 WR - Cleveland, Baltimore, Chicago and Washington. Others that have a need include Seattle, San Francisco, and Miami (allowing Landry’s agent can explore a trade).

Edge Rushers

Bradley Chubb is likely going to be sandwiched in between 3 QBs taken in the top 6 picks. Others that could join him that high include Minkah, Nelson, and Barkley. Perhaps, a 4 QB cracks the top 10 depending on the Cousins sweepstakes. But where I’ve been perplexed by media mocks is the lack of edge rushers making lists within the top 18 picks. As much as QBs are highly sought, the attention edge defenders may receive just as much attention. I’d be utterly shocked if Bradley Chubb is the lone defensive end gone before Dallas picks. As fans of Dallas, we focus in on what makes sense for our team. The one defender that would fit the bill at DE for us at 19 would be Marcus Davenport. But not all teams have a 4-3 base defense in need of that style of DE. Harold Landry may not be a measurables fit, but he’s a player that seems suited for the rush OLB in a 3-4. Arden Key has the body and game that seems versatile enough for either scheme. One player that isn’t getting nearly enough love around BtB, mainly because he’s not a Dallas type of DE, is Ogbannia Okoronkwo. He and Landry arguably have the best get offs in this entire draft. Each of these DE/OLBs mentioned have a chance to blow up the combine.

My prediction: No way Chubb is the only top 15 Edge guy taken. The position is premium. The prospects 2-5 are too talented. The need on teams is too great. Indy, Tampa, SF, and GB are teams before Dallas that are in dire need. Others like Detroit or Carolina may seek to move up because their target may fall into a comfortable range. Seattle has questions on the DL. There simply isn’t a team that would argue against having too many rushers. Ogbannia Okoronkwo is going much higher than where media mocks place him. 1st Rounder, watch. I’d of had him rated over T.J. Watt, Charles Harris, and Taco Charlton if he were in last year’s draft. He’s a dark horse.

Offensive Tackle

Another premium position, another prospect group media scouts are likely undervaluing. Some media mocks don’t list a single offensive tackle in the top 20. Of course the evaluation of a player dictates his value and round projection. I just find it hard to believe that players like Mike McGlinchey and Connor Williams, whom many last year thought could have been top 10 prospects in that draft, are now suddenly dropping like a rock in the ocean. Too many teams are in need to offensive line help. I’ve outlined team needs in a Fanpost (click here). Quenton Nelson surely isn’t falling. 10 teams in the top 18 need a starting guard. However, 8 teams need a tackle. Cincinnati, NYG, Indy, Denver, and GB are teams needing both. Im not high on Orlando Brown, or Kolton Miller like most are, but they are regarded as top 5 in the position group.

My prediction: No way the top OT is on the board at 19. I believe McGlinchey is the best tackle available. I think he’s also got the highest floor of all offensive tackles. If a team needs him to kick inside and play guard right away before moving him to tackle, he’s the one tackle in the group that I believe has those versatilie traits. He’s a tremendous run blocking tackle and has the power and length to boot. He keeps his pad level low in run blocking and has the footwork in ZBS. Cincinnati, if they don’t surprise and take a QB, would be fools to pass up what would likely be the 2nd best offensive lineman on their board considering their need. My guess is McGlinchey to Cincy makes too much sense. He’s my top OT, with Connor Williams right there.

Other notes:

1. Due to the lack of intertior defensive line need before Dallas picks at 19, the likelihood of Da’Ron Payne and Vita Vea both off the board. Would it be a shocker if Payne is the #1 rated DT on boards? Would it really shock you if Hurst somehow was seen as a better value as a pure 3-technique by some teams, therefore placing him over Payne (and even Vea).

2. James Daniels, Will Hernandez, and Isaiah Wynn - 10, count it 10 teams in the top 18 need a starting Right or Left Guard. With a great showing at the combine, these guys could vault into this discussion. Sometimes best player available meets team need. If some can argue Wynn to Dallas at 19, though we’ve seen lots of resources put into the Great Wall of Dallas, why would it shock anyone for one of the 3 taken by a team like Seattle at 18? They desperately need to protect Wilson and guess is perhaps the greatest need in their OL. They need a CB and WR, but what if their board is wiped out? Same for Baltimore who need OL help as much as they need a WR.

3. Quarterback - I believe the top 3 are Darnold, Rosen, and Mayfield. But would it be if any surprise to have that 1 team fall in love with Josh Allen’s freakish arm and body type, or Lamar Jackson’s athletic ability and the zip he can put on the ball? Could 4-5 QBs be taken in the top part of the 1st round? Does Cincy or Miami semi-surprise all by looking toward the future at QB? We already know those in the top 15 that need a QB now. Please Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Mason Rudolph, blow up your workouts!! Please, Minnesota, land Cousins!

Recap:

Courtland Sutton - as high as top 12.

Mike McGlinchey - as high as top 12.

Harold Landry - as high as top 15.

Lamar Jackson & Josh Allen - as high as 15

Isaiah Wynn - as high as 18.

Marcus Davenport - as high as 18.

Ogbannia Okoronkwo - as high as top 25.