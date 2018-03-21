 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cowboys finally sign an outside free agent with the addition of linebacker Joe Thomas

The Cowboys finally get involved with free agency by signing a player from another team.

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

It took a while, but the Dallas Cowboys have finally signed a free agent from another team. It was only announced a few hours ago that former Green Bay Packers linebacker Joe Thomas, not to be confused with the just-retired offensive tackle, was visiting the Cowboys. Both sides must have liked what they say because they reached a deal.

Cowboys fans might remember Thomas for this play in the Divisional Playoff game a couple years ago.

The Cowboys had to settle for a field goal on that possession, which proved to be costly.

As previously noted, Thomas was mainly used as a special teams guy and spent some time in sub-packages when the team went to nickel/dime formations. The Cowboys just lost a special team’s linebacker in Kyle Wilber. Whether Thomas can actually compete for a spot in the linebacker rotation is still a question, something the Cowboys need with the departure of Anthony Hitchens.

The Cowboys are finally in the business of adding outside free agents. They have a list of wide receivers and offensive linemen to deal with, but at this point there is no word on any of those possible deals.

He’s the only player to date to knock the logo off another player’s helmet (unofficial stat).

Welcome back, Joe.

