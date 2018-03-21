Cowboys finally sign an outside free agent with the addition of linebacker Joe Thomas

It took a while, but the Dallas Cowboys have finally signed a free agent from another team. It was only announced a few hours ago that former Green Bay Packers linebacker Joe Thomas, not to be confused with the just-retired offensive tackle, was visiting the Cowboys. Both sides must have liked what they say because they reached a deal.

the drought is over. Cowboys agreed to two-year deal with linebacker Joe Thomas — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) March 22, 2018

Source: Cowboys have agreed to a 2-year deal with free agent LB Joe Thomas. He visited the Cowboys today. Thomas has played in 42 games over the last three seasons with the Packers. He had a career-high 70 tackles in 2016. Thomas spent time on the Cowboys' practice squad in 2015 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 22, 2018

Cowboys fans might remember Thomas for this play in the Divisional Playoff game a couple years ago.

@packers Joe Thomas saves a touchdown...Red Zone Defense is most important stat in post season pic.twitter.com/8NKwufxJu3 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) January 15, 2017

The Cowboys had to settle for a field goal on that possession, which proved to be costly.

A source said Joe Thomas' two-year deal with the Cowboys is worth up to $4.6 million https://t.co/S7o7SqHQTR — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 22, 2018

As previously noted, Thomas was mainly used as a special teams guy and spent some time in sub-packages when the team went to nickel/dime formations. The Cowboys just lost a special team’s linebacker in Kyle Wilber. Whether Thomas can actually compete for a spot in the linebacker rotation is still a question, something the Cowboys need with the departure of Anthony Hitchens.

The Cowboys are finally in the business of adding outside free agents. They have a list of wide receivers and offensive linemen to deal with, but at this point there is no word on any of those possible deals.

He’s the only player to date to knock the logo off another player’s helmet (unofficial stat).

Welcome back, Joe.