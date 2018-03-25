Roquan Fell. Dallas Swooped In.

As the draft gets closer, we've seen numerous mock drafts. The problem is that they are based on writer expectations of perceived team wants rather than taking into account scheme fits or real team needs. Mocking is a difficult exercise for people that don’t follow the strategies of front offices nor really understand the depth charts and contractual commitments of each team (I’m guilty).

What I’ve decided to do in this exercise is see what the fans want. SB Nation has a fan site for each team. Did you think Blogging the Boys was the only one? Flat joke aside, it’s always interesting to see what fans think about their team’s main priorities. Just like us here at BtB, opinions vary. Most often, one can still find some common ground as positions and prospects rise to the top. The following is a mock which considers a compilation of team needs post-free agency (NFL Network and SB Nation).

No 1. Cleveland Browns

Team Needs - QB, OT, CB, S

My Pick - QB Sam Darnold

The fans want Darnold and Barkley. It is that simple. The belief is to not get cute. Stop playing around with trading away from the top QBs. Take Darnold at 1. If Barkley is there at 4, it’s a no-brainer. They believe GM Dorsey gets it. Thanks, Sashi.

No. 2 NY Giants

Team Needs - QB, OL, RB, DE

My Pick - QB Josh Rosen

Fans want:

Saquon Barkley Bradley Chubb QB

Many want to trade out. Saquon Barkley is the favorite. Some want Manning’s future replacement. Since JPP was traded, the belief is that Chubb is in the mix.

No. 3 NY Jets

Team Needs - QB, DE, OG, OT

My pick - QB Baker Mayfield

Fans want:

Sam Darnold Josh Rosen Baker Mayfield

With a trade up from No. 6 to No. 3, it’s hard to believe a QB is not on the Jets radar. Jets fans want Darnold or Rosen to be available, but worry the New York Giants may trade out of the pick with Denver (5) or Buffalo (12). Still, a swell for Baker Mayfield is there.

Trade Alert!

No. 4 Denver Broncos

Team Needs - QB, CB, OT, OG, DE

My Pick - QB Josh Allen

Oddly, in a fan mock conducted by SB Nation, which polled each team’s fans, Baker Mayfield went #1. NYG took Barkley, Rosen went to the Jets, and Cleveland chose Chubb at 4. With Sam Darnold and Josh Allen still available, Broncos fans over in the Mile High Report selected Quenton Nelson! Results:

Nelson 42% (1357 votes)

Darnold 36% (1170 votes)

Josh Allen 12% (378 votes)

Shout out to lancing_2009, a Broncos fan and contributor of the Mile High Report, for setting up the fans simulation style mock on each site. I’m sure he’s making his way to us at 19 eventually. He’s been able to get other SB Nation team sites to vote, starting with the Cleveland fans at #1.

As much love as the fans have for Nelson, Elway will look to get his QB. Denver is loaded with 10 picks in the draft, with 4 in the top 99. I believe Denver will be willing to move up 1 spot to keep Buffalo from jumping them for Josh Allen. Sorry, Buffalo, Saquon Barkley is destined for Cleveland. Barkley won’t be there at 12, but with 4 QBs going 1-4, he’s certainly there for Cleveland at No. 5. Tough Buffalo offers up 12, 21, and possibly more, the Bills get shut out by Elway who has an appealing package of 5th overall, a 2nd round pick (40), and one of their 3rd rounders (99). Denver takes Allen at #4 overall and will look for a CB in this deep draft in the 3rd (71). It has two more early picks in the 4th to sure up the interior OL and an end opposite of Von Miller.

Why it works? Recall Chicago moving up one spot to No. 2? SF receive from Chicago:

- No. 3 overall pick

- 3rd round in '17 (67)

- 4th round in '17 (111)

- 3rd round in '18

No. 5 Cleveland Browns

RB Saquon Barkley

Cleveland not only got their #1 QB to groom, they also ended up getting their #1 overall player in Barkley while moving back one spot and picking up quality picks.

No. 6 Indianapolis Colts

Team Needs - DE, OG, OL, LB, RB, WR

My pick - DE Bradley Chubb

So many needs. So many ways Indy could go. After trading out of the No. 3 pick, fans still wouldn’t mind another trade back to acquire additional draft capital. They believe 4 QBs are primed for the top 6 and believe a blue chipper should be there when they pick. The main themes are:

Protect Luck with Nelson We need an edge defender. If Chubb is there, take him. Saquon Barkley would be the perfect help for the offense. Minkah Fitzpatrick could be a wipe out option if Barkley and Chubb are gone. Nelson is great, but CB is a premium position.

All are great options, but Chubb is too good to pass up.

No. 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Team Needs - DE, CB, RB, S

My Pick - Derwin James

It’s plain and clear. I’m not going to waste time, but Tampa fans clearly have eyes for 3 prospects, Saquon Barkley, Bradley Chubb, and Derwin James. Denzel Ward is a distant fourth. A recent poll by their fans had James as the overwhelming "realistic" pick at 7. As much as Minkah Fitzpatrick makes sense, the FSU product stays close to home.

No. 8 Chicago Bears

Team Needs - CB, OG, DE, DT

My pick - Minkah Fitzpatrick

Fans want:

Tremaine Edmunds Roquan Smith Harold Landry

Fans over in the Windy City Gridiron were recently asked to vote based on a simulated mock (March 24). Tremaine Edmunds was the overwhelming favorite in this one day exercise with 54% of the vote (578 votes). Roquan was a distant second with 11% (119 votes), followed by Denzel Ward at 9% (96 votes). As I continue to dig into their site, they really want an edge defender. In fact, many were upset that Landry was left out of the poll. The FPW said he didn’t include Landry because he had him much lower than 8. The fans obviously disagreed. Want to know another common theme... trade out. They have a confidence board established.

I don’t think Chicago fans fathomed Minkah would be available at No. 8. In fact, in their poll, he was taken by Cleveland at No. 4. As much as there is love for Edmunds, Minkah is a blue chip player that fell into their lap.

No. 9 San Francisco 49ers

Team Needs - DE, OG, CB, WR

My pick - OG Quenton Nelson

Fans want:

Bradley Chubb Harold Landry Quenton Nelson Denzel Ward

The Niners Nation site has actually shaved down their two main needs to DE and OG. They absolutely drool over the possibility of landing Bradley Chubb since edge was rated their main priority with the 9th overall pick. OG was determined as the 2nd greatest need, so the obvious name of Quenton Nelson comes up time and time again. Their fan base is wise to note that Chubb is likely gone, so the next edge player mentioned is Harold Landry. I’ve literally seen them argue how (DE) Landry or (DE) Davenport may be better value because of it being a premium. Two other names dropped as a sneaky want... (DT) Vita Vea and (WR) Courtland Sutton. I continue to say Sutton may be one of the surprise picks of this draft! Please SF, make that happen.

With Nelson, Ward, Vea, and Ridley still available, SF is looking to trade back. I’ll leave them here to select Quenton Nelson.

No. 10 Oakland Raiders

Team Needs: LB, CB, S, OT, DT

My Pick: DT - Vita Vea

Oakland fans want:

Vita Vea Tremaine Edmunds Roquan Smith

I find it very interesting that Derwin James’ name isn’t floating around in Raider Nation. They realize their interior DL has plagued them for quite some time. They truly believe a nasty 1-tech like Vea would help their edge guys in Irvin and Mack, but mostly protect their inside backers. Vea simply continues to be their favorite. Next up on their needs/want list is an ILB. They love Edmunds ability to play any LB spot. His body type is what gives him a slight edge over Roquan Smith.

With all 3 still on the board, the surprise for me is Gruden valuing trench play. Vea is the pick.

No. 11 Miami Dolphins

Team Needs - QB, LB, TE, DT, WR

My Pick - LB Tremaine Edmunds

Fins fans are all over the place. The team has so many major needs. They just opened up 3 more this offseason with (WR) Landry, (DT) Suh, and (C) Pouncey leaving. Most favor trading back. I’ve seen some wanting (QB) Tannehill’s replacement. TE and LB were the two greatest needs before free agency started and neither have been solidified. Look for Miami to pick the best player on their board or look to bail for extra picks. For Dallas to get to No. 11 (1250pts), it’s surely cost them No. 19 (875) and No. 50 (400pts). Sorry, but Roquan isn’t worth 19 and 50 IMO.

No. 12 Buffalo Bills

Team Needs - QB, OT, WR, DB

My Pick - QB Mason Rudolph

After getting shut out of the top 4, Buffalo is left with Lamar Jackson and Mason Rudolph as the last named QBs.

No. 13 Washington Redskins

Team Needs - DT, CB, LB, WR, RB

My pick - CB Denzel Ward

Hogs Heaven did a fan poll asking what the main needs of the team were. The results:

Defensive Line - 43%

Running Back - 29%

Guard/Center - 20%

Cornerback - 4%

Safety - 2%

Linebacker - 1%

Over 1,700 votes were cast, and over 735 people felt that defensive line was the biggest remaining need for the Redskins. However, they were presented with a mock where Vea was the top interior DL gone. The list of noteworthy names to consider included Ridley, Guice, and Roquan, with Roquan running away from Guice with 43% of the vote.

But Denzel Ward went 7th to TB in their exercise. With the retention of Zack Brown and Mason Foster at LB, I see the losses at CB for Washington as a great need. Considering what is available, Denzel Ward’s value is too great to pass up.

No. 14 Green Bay Packers

Team Needs - CB, S, DE, OT, WR

My Pick Jaire Alexander

Packers fans over at Acme Packing Company speaking about bolstering two positions as 14, edge rush and cornerback. Harold Landry, Marcus Davenport, Josh Jackson, and Jaire Alexander are prospects that represent as BPA at those positions. OL is a need, but the fans don’t see a tackle worthy of the pick.

Trade Alert!

No. 15 Dallas Cowboys

Team Needs - LB, DT, OG, WR

My Pick - LB Roquan Smith

With 5 QBs going off the board , Arizona is looking to trade back. Dallas has sweated bullets since Oakland took Vea at 10, knowing that the Raiders were a major hurdle for a linebacker. Then Miami, the other hurdle, took Tremaine Edmunds.

Dallas receives No. 15

Arizona receives No. 19 and No. 81. (+10 points for Arizona in the trade).

No. 16 Baltimore Ravens

Team Needs - TE, LB, OL, WR

My Pick - DE Harold Landry

No. 17 Los Angeles Chargers

Team Needs - OT, LB, DT, QB

My Pick - OT Mike McGlinchy

No. 18 Seattle Seahawks

Team Needs - OT, OG, CB, TE, DE

My Pick OG - Isaiah Wynn

No. 19 Arizona Cardinals

Team Needs - QB, OL, DB, WR

My Pick - QB Lamar Jackson

No 20. Detroit Lions

Team Needs - DE, DT, RB, OG

My Pick - DE Marcus Davenport

This was a more difficult than I thought. This isn’t the homer in me, with trying to get a favorite within striking distance. I tried to take into consideration what fans of other teams believe are the main needs along with their wants. I compiled the post-free agency needs (though it’s not done). This is just one of many mocks I’ve run.

Please fell free to tell me how bad I screwed the pooch for teams and how you can do it better.