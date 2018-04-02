Do PFF college grades translate to the NFL for pass-rushers?

With the value of pass-rushers a decently understood phenomenon in the NFL, a natural question is whether we can predict quality of play for pass-rushers via a data-driven approach. Players’ athletic profiles have been used for quite some time, as variables like their 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump and 3-cone drill have had a small, but statistically-significant correlation with draft position (at least in isolation) throughout the PFF era. Production, however, doesn’t get nearly as much attention as it should, in many ways because we haven’t had means to measure it using anything other that tackles and sacks. That has changed since 2014 when we at PFF started grading college players, and specifically pass-rushers. While we’ve only graded and charted college players for four seasons (and only three season’s worth of players that have played in the NFL), our sample of players that have PFF data at the college level and more than 250 snaps rushing the passer at the pro level consists of 75 players.