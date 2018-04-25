Draft rumors: Cowboys locked in on Vita Vea, Leighton Vander Esch, and D.J. Moore - in that order?

Two days before last year's draft, Tony Pauline of Draftanalyst.com reported that the Falcons were looking to jump the Cowboys for a pass rusher.

Two days later, the Falcons did indeed jump the Cowboys, trading up from #31 to #26, two spots ahead of the Cowboys at #28, and selected Takkarist McKinley.

Two days away from the draft once again, and we have yet another report from Pauline, who reports the Cowboys are targeting three specific players with their 19th overall pick.

Sources tell me the order of the three players the Dallas Cowboys are targeting with the 19th pick is Vita Vea, Leighton Vander Esch and D.J. Moore. A report from Rotoworld yesterday stated that the Cowboys organization compared Vander Esch to Brian Urlacher.

The Urlacher/Vander Esch comparison was first reported by Jane Slater of NFL Network on Good Morning Football, when she said the Cowboys consider Vander Esch “Brian Urlacher 2.0”.

We'll know in two days whether Pauline was right or not, for now though, which of the three players would you most like to see in a Cowboys uniform?