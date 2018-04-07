A Look at a "Had to Slightly Reach" Mock

Quick hitter here. I think I deserve that after my lengthier posts. Sorry if it’s a fanshot. However, I’ve seen so many mocks which seem unreal. I’ve been guilty of it as well. Granted, 70 guys can’t go in the top 50. However, mocks which still show prospects such as the following are too dreamy:

Derwin James, Roquan Smith, dare I say Vita Vea at 19

DJ Moore, Leighton Vander Esch, Will Hernandez, Billy Price at 50

E. St. Brown, Mike Gesicki, Kolton Miller, Nathan Shepherd at 81

Fred Warner, Malik Jefferson, Josey Jewell, Nyheim Hines at 116

We can all argue over the range in which prospects will land and our preference over which positions should take precedence over the other. But what if the board gets cleared of some of your typical favorites and a trade back option isn’t there (but you can trade up)? What would your slightly reach mocks look like? Let’s use Brugler’s board.

No. 19 - Leighton Vander Esch (LB) #26

Why? My typical favorites in (7) Derwin, (8) Minkah, (10) Roquan, (11) Edmunds (13) Vea, (14) Landry, (17) McGlinchey, and (18) Wynn are gone. In parentheses represents when they were picked. Due to the perceived lack of meat in this year’s LB core on my own big board, I hear a signicant drop in talent after round 1. I do not have a second round worthy LB. as high as I am on some OLs on the board, I still have a number of OLs that I believe can make an immediate impact if taken in the 2nd. I do not feel the same way about LB. Vander Esch is ranked 29th on my board and 26th on Brugler’s top 100. With LVE, I have a LB that can assume the snap count of Anthony Hitchens, which represents more than 55% of the defensive plays. Hitchens was not the kind of LB Dallas wanted to play in Nickel or Dime because of his limited athletic ability. That duty went tonSean Lee and even a not fully recovered Jaylon Smith. LVE can not only start at Mile LB, he could also play in the Nickel & Dime packages if desired.

No. 50 - Justin Reid (FS) #63

I really wanted to go OL or WR here with the 2nd round talent that was available. However, I decided to continue to build the middle of my defense with the selection of a rare, S prospect that has both range and physicality to help in run support. If you know anything about Marinelli’s Cover 2 Defense, both Safties have to play 10-15 yards off the ball and have the ability/awareness/pre-snap read to look for keys on whether it’s a run or pass. If they sniff pass, you have to drop deep and be prepared to get to the outside as CBs are forcing the WRs inside. This means your Safties need to have good hips, speed, and as an added kicker ball skills (deflections, INTs, strips). Justin Reid shows that ability in tape. What I was impressed most about him was his seemingly football intelligence. Run or pass, he always seemed like Johnny on the spot. I saw burst and quickness out of his backpedal. I saw a player that wasn’t timid to come up tackle. I would not worry about using him as a single high S. He was clocked at a 4.4 forty and a vertical of 36.5 which shows his explosiveness. Reid and Heath would compliment each other very well as the rangy S on the roster. I’d say Reid is a much better tackler. However, in the slot as a CB, I think Woods would get the edge in the Dime while sticking Heath and Reid as the deep players. Here are Brugler’s notes:

STRENGTHS: Doesn’t labor when forced to turn his body and stay on the same plane vertically...not a burner, but quick to unlock his hips and accelerate...football smart, diagnosing his keys and anticipating the action...highpoints with timing and ball skills...not shy getting physical at the line of scrimmage and making receivers uncomfortable...alert vs. the run...leverages run lanes and avoids blockers as a high-to-low tackler...works hard to wrestle his man to the ground...great communicator and orchestrates the defense...versatile experience playing both safety positions and every cornerback role in Stanford’s scheme...enjoys the mental challenges the game provides – numerous Academic All-Pac honors...goal-oriented and won’t run around hurdles ("He’s so driven to be good." – Stanford defensive coordinator Lance Anderson)...athletic bloodlines – father (Eric, Sr.) was an All-American on the LSU track team (1984-87); older brother (Eric, Jr.) was an All-American safety and first round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2013 NFL Draft.

WEAKNESSES: Grab first, move feet second in coverage...needs to clean up his footwork and technique in coverage, taking too many false steps...too hands-on when the ball is in the air, drawing penalties...eyes spend too much time in the backfield, losing track of routes and taking wild cover angles...lacks the make-up speed to recover if beaten off the snap...sudden releases can get him off-schedule in press coverage...seduced by ball fakes and play action...has trouble breaking down on the move...doesn’t have the body bulk of his brother.

Trade up to pick 70 from 81

81 + 171 (5th) + 2019 6th

No. 70 - OG Braden Smith #70

Smith is an interior lineman that could be an upgrade from Jonathan Cooper. His impressive 35 reps in the bench press at the combine solidified what I saw in his game. When he gets his hands square inside, he’s able to control any SEC DL, including Da’Ron Payne. Call me a sucker, but I like to see a player that consistently wins battles while playing against the best talent on his level (SEC). However, where I saw him struggle was if he missed the target. His recovery time when the defender got into his body was something I noticed hurt him from time to time. I think he’d be smooth in the ZBS. He’s got a bendy lower body and good base. His C didn’t help him much in combo blocks, but in Dallas that isn’t a problem. Playing between two All-Pros made the lumbering powerful of Ronald Leary a lot of money. They also resurrected the finesse blocker Jonathan Cooper’s career. Braden’s Smith style of play is closer to Leary, yet he’s a bit more loose and boasts athletic numbers which are superior (while standing 6’6" 315). I’m a lot higher on him than Dane. He’s #47 on my board, granted mine is made up of players I believe fit Dallas’ scheme. Brugler notes:

STRENGTHS: Physically impressive frame with essential body thickness...core strength to anchor at shallow depth...balanced feet, both in space and when locked up...flexible lower body to drop and roll his hips at contact...clean puller to seal or stick defenders in space...stubborn hands to punch, reload and fire again...reliable – when the offense needs one yard, they often ran behind the right guard...consistent knee bend in pass protection...quick to recover after a jab to his chest...never content, staying busy and searching for a body to lay a lick...no stranger to the weight room...humble up-bringing and not a "me" player – "he has really come a long way from a leadership standpoint." – Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn...four-year SEC Academic honor roll and graduated with a degree in education (Summer 2017)...athletic bloodlines – father (David) played football and ran track at Kansas...versatile experience with 41 career starts, spending time at both guard and tackle...impressive resume with numerous All-American honors and named the SEC’s best blocker in 2017.

WEAKNESSES: Active hands, but placement lacks refinement, often landing outside his target...needs to better protect his breast plate...occasionally forgets his feet at the point of attack, which hurt his ability to sustain...low pad level rushers will give him trouble...stout and rarely gives up ground, but not a bully who will simply overwhelm the point of attack...has steadily improved his playing demeanor, but would benefit with a little more killer instinct to his game.

The rest includes 2 guys with red flags yet a Dallas 30 visit, a live arm developmental QB since Jerry let the cat out of the bag, a DT to join the interior rotation, and a chance of pace RB.

No. 116 (4th) - WR Antonio Callaway (Brugler 4th-5th)

Many claim that Callaway could be a 2nd-3rd round talent had it not been for the history. I do not believe the WR room is crowded. A pick on a WR in this draft is as much about developing them for 2019 as much as it is about impact in 2018. I do believe the talent of Callaway is more than enough to make it onto the 53 man roster.

No. 137 (4th) - DT Poona Ford (Brugler 5th Rounder Rounder)

He may be a squatty 5’11/300, but Ford has tree branches for arms (33.5in). The natural power and leverage that he boasts would be welcomed for a run stuffing 1T that Dallas needs. His markers at the UTpro day matched the player I saw on tape. He’s got a bit more quickness than you’d think. "3T traits". I like him more than Brugler. I like him more than Senat (Brugler #60) and others that cracked his top 100 list (Hill, Fatukasi, Nnadi, Hand).

No. 193 (6th) - OT Desmond Harrison (Brugler 6th Rounder)

No. 208 (6th) - RB Ito Smith (Brugler 7th Rounder) - Kid has juice. Well balanced, quick burst in the hole. Great vision and patience. Balance. He’s low on RB lists because the position is so deep. He’s got a small frame too which many may question him as an every down back. I’d love him spelling Zeke. He’s a home run threat, unlike any backup Dallas has had the last couple years.

No. 237 (7th) - QB Chase Litton (Brugler 7th Rounder)

For anyone that puts stock into Parcells’ 7 keys to drafting a QB, Litton is 6/7. He got a big arm. Can make every throw. I didn’t see him under center ever for Marshall. He gets the ball out quick and is efficient in doing so. I loved his game against that vaunted NCST front 7. On occasion, he’ll put out a dirt ball or it’ll sail on him. Seems like he’s aiming instead of just letting it go. Kid can rip it. I’m that NCST game, I saw a guy putting his players in good plays/routes pre-snap and making the proper reads during the play. It lets me know that between the ears he may have something worth working with. Parcels’ criteria:

Litton:

- Be a 3 year starter (Yes)

- Be a Senior (Yes)

- Graduate from college (Yes)

- Start 30 game (Yes - 34)

- Win 23 games (No, 20-14)

- 2:1 TD-INT ratio (2.46:1)

- 60% completion (60.7)

Josh Allen

- Be a 3 year starter (No)

- Be a Senior (Yes)

- Graduate from college (Yes)

- Start 30 game (No - 25)

- Win 23 games (No - 16)

- 2:1 TD-INT ratio (Yes - 2.09:1)

- 60% completion (No - 56.2%)

For reference:

7/7 - Mayfield, Rudolph

6/7 - Litton

4/7 - Jackson

3/7 - Rosen, Allen

2/7 - Darnold

What would your "Reach Mock" Look like in the top 3-4 rounds?