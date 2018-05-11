A Jaylon Smith news update, and why it should embarrass the alarmists

The Dallas Cowboys wasted an incredibly valuable 34th overall draft pick on Jaylon Smith in 2016. At least, that is the take of some football fans, Dallas-specific or otherwise. And it makes no sense.|



Don't get me wrong; there was always a firm chance (perhaps not in the minds of the front office) that the Smith selection would disappoint. We couldn't be sure that Smith would fully heal and/or recover his physical gifts enough to return to being the exceptional athlete he once was. And because Smith has yet to return to being that special-looking player, there is still a firm chance that the selection will (future tense) prove to be disappointing.



But to claim that the pick is "on pace" to disappoint, or that Jaylon Smith has "fallen short so far", is woefully ignorant and inaccurate. Every player enters the league with informed expectations, and we need to not "move the goalposts" on the fly as the player's career unfolds, but rather constantly and consistently hold the player's performance up to those initial expectations. After all, those expectations are what informed each team's front office when they made each of their draft picks.



Jaylon Smith is on schedule, and it's as simple as that. When Smith was taken, Dallas confidently projected that Smith would see a football field again. While there was talk that he might see the field as a rookie, it was always virtually a given that Smith would need a "medical redshirt" first year in the league. The less-defined hope was then that Smith would play enough to have officially "returned" as a player as a sophomore in 2017, and then in a reasonable amount of time improve from there until he became the star the team envisioned on draft day. Anything less than eventual stardom, and the pick would fall short.



Somehow, despite Smith exceeding his 2017 projections, the narrative has shifted into his being off pace in a negative way. Smith was supposed to be eased back onto the field, and there were questions about whether he could play the linebacker position at all with a special "AFO" brace on his leg. Many have questioned whether that brace would ever come off. But somehow Smith was able to jump-start 2017 by playing, out of necessity, 80% of the team's defensive snaps over the first four games, and he eventually played out the entire slate. Due to a combination of time away from the field and some physical limitations, Smith wasn't the same player he looked like in college, but he had exceeded most reasonable expectations in terms of year two playing time. Already, he had proven himself capable of handling the rigors of the full NFL season, and all that he had yet to do (and was not yet supposed to have done) was finish returning to speed and show that he could be an elite player.



Why, then, has pessimism so firmly prevailed with so many football fans regarding Smith's future? Why did so many see the drafting of Leighton Vander Esch as an admission that Smith would never have his intended impact, instead of the move clearly serving as a short-term replacement for a departed free agent semi-starting LB and a long-term heir for a 32-year-old All Pro LB with injury problems? Why did so many jump on reports that Dallas was looking to play Smith at the "SAM" position, while conveniently ignoring in the same reports that the team was considering the move for early downs and still expected to use Smith as a three-down 'backer?



I can't answer those questions, but 2018 was always projected to be the year when Smith's recovery "training wheels" would come off, and the first clear and undeniable sign of that occurring has hit the news wire with word that Smith is no longer wearing his AFO brace. No brace points to two realities: first, that Smith likely completed the relevant amount of his injury recovery, and second, that Smith was indeed more physically limited in 2017 than he will be in 2018 and beyond. Continued healing and evidence that Smith's play last year was not indicative of his NFL upside - that is what we have been waiting for, and what the alarmists seemingly had already written off before it had even been given a chance to occur.



It is time to bring sense back to our expectations for Jaylon Smith. What should those expectations be? For 2018, it means Smith playing most defensive snaps (think 80%+ over his entire full slate of healthy games) while showing flashes of excellence and no more issues with "change of direction" movement. Keep in mind that it is not "Pro Bowl or bust" for Smith, at least not yet. And should that be the case, the expectations from there should be for Smith to take annual strides towards and into the elite tier.



Don't be like New York Jets fans. When Gang Green selected another Smith, Geno in this case, with the 39th overall pick in 2013, the expectation at the time (and it was a reasonable one) was that Smith was so raw as to require a couple of years of seasoning before he would then ascend into a starter role, only then to develop into a higher-level QB. But an injury to Mark Sanchez forced the hand of the Jets into starting Smith for his entire rookie season, when the passer wasn't nearly ready to go. Smith predictably struggled both that year and over the following season, but he also showed clear flashes of ability with the occasional big game. Despite all that, Jets fans presented Smith as a "finished product" after 2014; in other words, at the very time Smith was supposed to begin his NFL evaluation period, Jets fans had already labeled him a failure. What kind of nonsense is that? Injury prevented Smith from ever getting a fair shot from there, and so he never was even given the opportunity to be "on schedule".



Just because Jaylon Smith played 16 games in 2017 doesn't mean he was who he will be. Just because he struggled at times doesn't mean he wasn't supposed to at this juncture. Just because he hasn't terrorized the gridiron yet doesn't mean he won't. 2018 was always set to be the first (and still just the first, rather than the "only") year in which he would show his true powers, whatever they will be. As of today, May 11th, that still holds true. There is no reason for Smith to be anything less this year than a physical force who lacks only some experienced-based refinement. If he fails to do that, only then should we even begin to worry. But if he does demonstrate that, he would continue to be on pace, and the 34th overall pick from 2016 would shine bright, as he has yet to fail to do.