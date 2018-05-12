Former Cowboys safety Gerald Sensabaugh explained the game Jason Garrett and Dak Prescott play

If you’ve made your way out to Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard and stuck around to the end, you’ve likely seen Jason Garrett and Dak Prescott playing a little game of sorts.

This is a tradition that follows team practices, so for the most part it isn’t seen by the non-Cowboys. Thankfully, last season was chronicled on Amazon’s “All or Nothing.” Here’s a bit of what we’re talking about.

Dak Prescott and Jason Garrett squared off in the game that closely mimic targets practice, and we all watched with joy (also sadness knowing how the season ended). The two quarterbacks had some fun, got some shots in, and ultimately there was a winner and loser.

The thing is, unless you’re Dak or Garrett, the rules of the game are a bit unknown. We saw the game happen, but we have no context. Consider this the back of the defense because Gerald Sensabaugh just came in to save the day.

It’s unfortunate for Gerald that he was bad at this game, but at least it was fun! That’s what matters, right?

For what it’s worth, Sensabaugh gave us some knowledge beyond the rules of Dak and Garrett’s game. Our own Danny Phantom hit him up with a question about red ball, and Gerald was kind enough to answer. Spoiler, he likes Garrett.

Somehow, it’s been six years since Sensabaugh’s last season. He spent two and a half under Garrett, the final two under Garrett’s first official ones as the head coach. He’s definitely got experience with him.

Who’s up for a game of whatever Dak and Garrett play? We know the rules now!