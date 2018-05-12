 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cowboys 2018 rookie minicamp: All the news from day two of Cowboys rookie minicamp

Need all the fresh goods from day two of rookie minicamp? We have them here.

By Michael Sisemore
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If you need another fresh batch of rookie minicamp updates, you came to the right place. Here were all the sights and sounds of everything that occurred out at the Star today for the newest group on young Cowboys.

I mean, this looks like a group that’s going to put in some work on the field this year for the Cowboys:

Man, those rookies really have a much better facility than the class of 2016 had before the move from Valley Ranch to Frisco:

Michael Gallup seems to be the guy that’s getting the most hype over the last two days as he’s pretty personable and full of good quotes:

Yesterday’s darling of the coaching staff was Sanjay Lal as everyone in the media wanted to see what his plans were for these receivers. In fact, yours truly put together a post filled with quotes here. Today, that darling became another big acquisition on the coaching staff, Kris Richard, who’s taking over the secondary and calling the shots as the passing game coordinator. He explained why he likes the idea of bigger corners which hints to Byron Jones making the move:

Coach Richard On Byron Jones’ college tape was a good indicator that he wasn’t a fan of what the Cowboys were doing with him prior to this move:

Though Richard does prefer length, he did provide context that there is always the exception to the rule. Much like how Earl Thomas was sub-six feet but one of the best to ever play, Richard sees that same potential in Jourdan Lewis (5’10, 31 5/8 inch arms):

The work is not done at safety as the Cowboys didn’t find one in the draft but are they getting just a little desperate?

All jokes aside, Richard also discussed the honor of coaching with Rod Marinelli and is very excited about how the roster’s cup is littered with youthful talent.

Sean Lee was quoted as loving the intense nature that he sees in first-round pick, Leighton Vander Esch, who was back out on the grind today:

Dalton Schultz, the fourth-rounder from Stanford, is already a pretty impressive blocker but he spoke about trying his best to give the same effort Jason Witten did as a Cowboy. As Ric Flair would say, “often imitated, never duplicated” but you can’t fault the approach:

One of the more overused phrases of this offseason has been the term “Dak-friendly” much like it was many moons ago with “Romo-friendly”. Offensive coordinator, Scott Linehan, laughs at the phrase but says the goal has always been to tailor the offense around it’s quarterback:

Linehan also cleared up some comments that have gained steam about Tavon Austin. Stephen Jones may have misspoke about giving Austin two dozen snaps per game in an offense centered around Ezekiel Elliott. Similar to most offseason fodder, it took on a life of it’s own. Linehan has a very different take on Austin but certainly seems to love the player:

Though Stephen sold the idea of Tavon as a running back, Linehan still views him a receiver with multiple gears in his game. It’s actually quite interesting the ideas that seem to be cooking for Austin because speed kills in the NFL, Linehan almost views Austin as a threatening presence for a defense above all else:

He’s definitely a player that can open up the offense and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Austin similar to what Sanjay had with T.Y. Hilton. When a guy has blazing speed, he just has to be accounted for and Austin has that. Overall, Linehan echoed the same sentiments as Coach Lal when it comes to building a stable of technicians at receiver:

One last interesting nugget that came from the head coach was that the Cowboys are interested in possibly having a joint practice with another NFL team again this summer.

If you’ll remember the last two instances with both the Rams and Raiders, those practices usually begin with a stern warning to “take it easy” but ended in warfare. After two weeks of competing against your brothers, guys just can’t wait to get after fresh opponents:

That’s a wrap for day two, pretty soon OTA’s will be here followed by training camp, keep it glued to the BTB community for all offseason updates!

