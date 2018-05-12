Cowboys 2018 rookie minicamp: All the news from day two of Cowboys rookie minicamp

If you need another fresh batch of rookie minicamp updates, you came to the right place. Here were all the sights and sounds of everything that occurred out at the Star today for the newest group on young Cowboys.

I mean, this looks like a group that’s going to put in some work on the field this year for the Cowboys:

Man, those rookies really have a much better facility than the class of 2016 had before the move from Valley Ranch to Frisco:

The backdrop of 2018 vs. 2016 is so wild. pic.twitter.com/MjYlMbY4dJ — David Helman (@HelmanDC) May 12, 2018

Michael Gallup seems to be the guy that’s getting the most hype over the last two days as he’s pretty personable and full of good quotes:

The rookies have arrived!



Watch The Blitz ➡️ https://t.co/ZziK1Fg2qq pic.twitter.com/IabLhPnpmZ — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 12, 2018

Yesterday’s darling of the coaching staff was Sanjay Lal as everyone in the media wanted to see what his plans were for these receivers. In fact, yours truly put together a post filled with quotes here. Today, that darling became another big acquisition on the coaching staff, Kris Richard, who’s taking over the secondary and calling the shots as the passing game coordinator. He explained why he likes the idea of bigger corners which hints to Byron Jones making the move:

Kris Richard, the new secondary coach and passing game coordinator, met with the Dallas media for the first time today. He elaborated on why he prefers big DBs, as the Legion of Boom was known for in Seattle. — Kate Hairopoulos (@khairopoulos) May 12, 2018

Richard: Length, strength, create issues at the line of scrimmage. We want to cause as many problems as we can for an offense before the ball is even snapped. https://t.co/mBjQ7lGw5O — Kate Hairopoulos (@khairopoulos) May 12, 2018

Coach Richard On Byron Jones’ college tape was a good indicator that he wasn’t a fan of what the Cowboys were doing with him prior to this move:

Kris Richard was also asked why taller CBs work so well in his defense, and was immediately asked if that’s why Byron Jones has switched to corner with Richard coming onto the Cowboys’ staff. #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/q7fKvcbuP1 — David Helman (@HelmanDC) May 12, 2018

Though Richard does prefer length, he did provide context that there is always the exception to the rule. Much like how Earl Thomas was sub-six feet but one of the best to ever play, Richard sees that same potential in Jourdan Lewis (5’10, 31 5/8 inch arms):

Kris Richard talked at length today about his preference for tall, long corners. That prompted a question about his thoughts on Jourdan Lewis, and how the second-year CB bucks that rule. #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/HoFhEZhtzr — David Helman (@HelmanDC) May 12, 2018

The work is not done at safety as the Cowboys didn’t find one in the draft but are they getting just a little desperate?

Are the #Cowboys desperate for safety help? Kris Richard asked @clarencehilljr if he could suit up. — Drew Davison (@drewdavison) May 12, 2018

All jokes aside, Richard also discussed the honor of coaching with Rod Marinelli and is very excited about how the roster’s cup is littered with youthful talent.

Richard on Marinelli: From day one, it was recognizing what he offered me, and really it was a book on his life. He offered me from day one, never even had to ask for it. That shows me a guy who cares about others elevating around him and him trying to make everyone around him — Kate Hairopoulos (@khairopoulos) May 12, 2018

ON how he'll work with DC Rod Marinelli: I love coach Marinelli. It will work because I think we’re cut from the same cloth. There’s a standard of excellence, there’s a level of commitment, there’s a definite love that I see from him. And hopefully he sees it from me. — Kate Hairopoulos (@khairopoulos) May 12, 2018

Sean Lee was quoted as loving the intense nature that he sees in first-round pick, Leighton Vander Esch, who was back out on the grind today:

Leighton Vander Esch at the second day of Cowboys rookie minicamp pic.twitter.com/DdHX35Qlk1 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 12, 2018

Dalton Schultz, the fourth-rounder from Stanford, is already a pretty impressive blocker but he spoke about trying his best to give the same effort Jason Witten did as a Cowboy. As Ric Flair would say, “often imitated, never duplicated” but you can’t fault the approach:

"[@JasonWitten] was the most complete tight end in the NFL... I've tried to emulate him as best as I can." - @BinghamBaller9



: https://t.co/RVJpuHvysS pic.twitter.com/86i37Crgzt — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 11, 2018

One of the more overused phrases of this offseason has been the term “Dak-friendly” much like it was many moons ago with “Romo-friendly”. Offensive coordinator, Scott Linehan, laughs at the phrase but says the goal has always been to tailor the offense around it’s quarterback:

Cowboys OC Scott Linehan on "Dak-friendly": "I think maybe it’s a fun, narrative term or whatever but I think the Dak-friendly, Cooper-friendly, Mike White-friendly, all quarterbacks is an offense that executes and does its job when we call upon them." — Brandon George (@DMN_George) May 12, 2018

Linehan also cleared up some comments that have gained steam about Tavon Austin. Stephen Jones may have misspoke about giving Austin two dozen snaps per game in an offense centered around Ezekiel Elliott. Similar to most offseason fodder, it took on a life of it’s own. Linehan has a very different take on Austin but certainly seems to love the player:

Cowboys OC Scott Linehan on new WR/RB Tavon Austin: "We’ll use him for a lot of things, but he’s a receiver first. He’s really in a lot of ways some of his skill set is as an outside receiver, which is really unique, but he can move around, the slot." — Brandon George (@DMN_George) May 12, 2018

Though Stephen sold the idea of Tavon as a running back, Linehan still views him a receiver with multiple gears in his game. It’s actually quite interesting the ideas that seem to be cooking for Austin because speed kills in the NFL, Linehan almost views Austin as a threatening presence for a defense above all else:

Asked Scott Linehan today about what Tavon Austin can do for this offense: #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/eAlfyuQxOy — Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) May 12, 2018

He’s definitely a player that can open up the offense and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Austin similar to what Sanjay had with T.Y. Hilton. When a guy has blazing speed, he just has to be accounted for and Austin has that. Overall, Linehan echoed the same sentiments as Coach Lal when it comes to building a stable of technicians at receiver:

Cowboys OC Scott Linehan on club's WR-by-committee approach with no true No. 1 option: "Right now we still have questions, but we feel like we have some really good answers here who are going to show us and the cream will rise to the top." — Brandon George (@DMN_George) May 12, 2018

One last interesting nugget that came from the head coach was that the Cowboys are interested in possibly having a joint practice with another NFL team again this summer.

Jason Garrett said the Cowboys have had discussions about practicing against another team at some point during training camp this year — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 12, 2018

If you’ll remember the last two instances with both the Rams and Raiders, those practices usually begin with a stern warning to “take it easy” but ended in warfare. After two weeks of competing against your brothers, guys just can’t wait to get after fresh opponents:

That’s a wrap for day two, pretty soon OTA’s will be here followed by training camp, keep it glued to the BTB community for all offseason updates!