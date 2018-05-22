PFF rankings have Cowboys offensive line as second best in the league

There have been times when the Dallas Cowboys offensive line has been called the best in football. With the three pillars of Tyron Smith, Zack Martin and Travis Frederick, they will always be a good unit. But last year they had some issues. Smith was injured, La’el Collins was just learning his way at right tackle and the left guard position was only okay.

They are hoping they have fixed some of those problems. Collins will be more experienced in 2018, and rookie Connor Williams should slide into the left guard position. Tyron Smith is feeling healthy again, and the Cowboys went ahead and singed a decent swing tackle in Cam Fleming. Not to be forgotten, they also brought in a new coach in Paul Alexander.

But in the eyes of Pro Football Focus, they still aren’t the top unit in the NFL. That honor goes to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys end up as the runner-ups in this ranking.

Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys aren’t far removed from again having the league’s best offensive line. Paul Alexander is the new offensive line coach, and they added second-round draft pick Connor Williams, who allowed just one sack in his college career.

It looks like PFF believes that the inevitable will happen once the Cowboys get going this season, their offensive line will once again be the best in football.

Another Cowboys unit made their rankings, and it was somewhat of a surprise. They were the second runner up in their category, and I guess if they all stay healthy you could make a case built on potential. That unit is linebacker.

Dallas Cowboys: Sean Lee is the anchor in the middle, posting excellent grades between 86.9 and 90.9 over the past five years, while the addition of first-round pick Leighton Vander Esch combined with Jaylon Smith gives Dallas potentially one of the best trios in the NFL.

We know the refrain here - as long as Sean Lee can remain healthy. Also, if Jaylon Smith is truly on the mend after ditching the brace he had to wear last year, and LVE lives up to his draft status, maybe the Cowboys will be a terror at the linebacker position.

The two teams ahead of the Cowboys at linebacker are the Seahawks and the Panthers.