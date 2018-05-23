Dak Prescott looks to be done with the glove on his non-throwing hand

Back during 2017’s Week 13 win at home over the Washington Redskins, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott briefly injured his right hand.

This is Dak’s throwing hand so, as a quarterback, it’s kind of important. Thankfully there wasn’t any long-term damage and Dak’s hand was fine for the rest of the season.

One week after that Redskins game the Cowboys traveled to take on the New York Giants. At the time they were scratching and clawing for their playoff lives. It goes without saying that it was a game of extreme importance.

The weather was projected to be cold in New York (it was December after all), and Jason Garrett didn’t take any chances. He had the Cowboys practice outdoors that Thursday, and as an additional precaution Dak Prescott wore a glove on his left hand (not the one he injured the previous week).

If you watched Amazon’s “All or Nothing” then you saw Dak in practice talking about how he couldn’t grip the ball. He toyed around with the glove for a bit, but he ultimately did wear it in New York. He also wore it one week later in Oakland (another outdoors stadium), and entering the home game against the Seattle Seahawks I wondered whether he’d wear it again.

While it makes sense that Dak wore the glove for colder temperatures in New York and Oakland, one has to wonder whether or not it would make sense for him to keep it up this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

That game against Seattle (thaaaat gaaaaame ugh) was indoors at AT&T Stadium. The purpose for which Dak Prescott wore the glove in New York and Oakland didn’t exist, yet he wore it anyway. Perhaps it was done for the purposes of consistency since he had been wearing it, and Dak ultimately did wear the glove against the Eagles in the last game.

OTAs got going on Tuesday and thanks to them we got to see a few photos that were posted. There are a lot of great ones, but there’s also one that Dak shared to his own Instagram. As you can see, he is not wearing a glove on his left hand.

It’s obviously May and not December, but that hasn’t stopped quarterbacks from wearing gloves at this time of year before. Many do believe in consistency and adopt to just wear it full time. Giants quarterback Eli Manning (plus his brother Peyton Manning) have done this as they got older.

Wonder if Eli is going to follow the path set by Peyton, Brady, Ben, and others and wear a glove (or two) as he gets older. (h/t @Giants IG) pic.twitter.com/CrOeLUY3TQ — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) May 30, 2017

Dak is still young, he’s only in year three as his hashtag denotes, so it’s not like he’s in the same boat as Eli is or that Peyton was. Whether he wears a glove or not isn’t the end all here, but it’s interesting to note as we consider his habits moving forward.

If the glove on his left hand is something that Dak only plans on wearing in cold environments, we could potentially not even see it this season. Consider the Cowboys schedule starting Week 11:

November 18th, 2018 - at Atlanta Falcons (indoor stadium)

November 22nd, 2018 - Washington Redskins (indoor stadium)

November 29th, 2018 - New Orleans Saints (indoor stadium)

December 9th, 2018 - Philadelphia Eagles (indoor stadium)

December 16th, 2018 - at Indianapolis Colts (indoor stadium)

December 23rd, 2018 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (indoor stadium)

December 30th, 2018 - at New York Giants (outdoor stadium)

Of their final seven games, only the season finale is outdoors in New York. Dak may wear a glove, but if you’re particularly optimistic then maybe you believe that game won’t matter for the Cowboys anyway.

What’s more is moving the calendar back just a bit, the Cowboys really won’t be outdoors that much at all in the cold months. They’ll only be outdoors twice from November on.

Cowboys have their bye in Week 8. Starting in Week 9 (November) they're only outdoors twice (that's crazy!):

- TEN

- at PHI

- at ATL

- WASH

- NO

- PHI

- at IND

- TB

- at NYG



Bodes well for Dan Bailey. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) May 23, 2018

Apologies if you got attached to Dak Prescott’s glove. We might not see it for a while.