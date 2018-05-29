Report: Cowboys working out former sixth-round pick Darius Jackson

Who feels like feeling awesome today? Show of hands, please.

The Dallas Cowboys made a few roster moves on Monday. ESPN’s Todd Archer reports that they’ve released linebacker Ed Shockley and wide receiver Maliek Earl. This is roster tweaking at the end of May, and if people are going out that means some are coming in.

To bring in new players the Cowboys have to work them out first. Archer also reports that they’re in the process of that, but he lists one name specifically. The Cowboys are working out running back Darius Jackson.

For those with short memories, Jackson was a sixth-round pick of the Cowboys just two years ago out of Eastern Michigan. He is the only one of the nine picks from that class that is not associated with the team currently.

Darius ultimately was released by the team in December of 2016, but he never saw the field before then. Backing up a player like Ezekiel Elliott means opportunity to play will be rare.

Many Cowboys fans were troubled that the Cowboys moved on from Jackson in favor of players like Darren McFadden and Lance Dunbar, who had questionable futures with the team for various reasons. Darius was ultimately claimed by the Cleveland Browns after his release, and unfortunately things have yet to click for him in the NFL.

Dallas obviously has Zeke for the 2018 season, but beyond him lies competition. There’s Rod Smith, Trey Williams, and Bo Scarbrough that are all fighting for the right to be his backup and for whatever he doesn’t “eat” during games. The Cowboys will also employ newly acquired Tavon Austin in the run game.

For now there’s no need totally freak out, it’s just a workout after all; however, many thought the dream of Darius Jackson significantly contributing to the Dallas Cowboys was gone. There is at least one breath of life in it today.