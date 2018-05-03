Cowboys news: No-show by Earl Thomas in Seattle fuels Thomas-to-Dallas rumors

Report: No sign of Earl Thomas as Seahawks begin Phase 2 of workouts – Charean Williams, ProFootballTalk

The Earl Thomas-to-Dallas rumors and speculation are not going away anytime soon - at least as long as Thomas keeps displaying dissatisfaction about his situation with the Seattle Seahawks.

It appears Earl Thomas remains a no-show as the Seahawks began Phase 2 workouts Wednesday. The team posted 23 photos of the workouts, and Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports that the safety wasn’t represented. Thomas’ continuing absence from the voluntary work isn’t a surprise.

Hard to say what’s on Earl Thomas’ mind - Art Thiel, The Daily Herald

Thomas wasn’t traded during the draft and hasn’t received a contract extension. Seattle sports journalist Art Thiel explains what's going on.

Thomas at 29 wants a contract extension this summer that will make him the game’s highest-paid safety, and seemed sincere in wanting to stay with the Seahawks. They know he’s the key figure in the defense, and are unlikely to find his equal for the way Carroll likes to prioritize denial of the long ball. They need him from a talent standpoint and a leadership standpoint, especially in this year of big transition. But now, after the draft, they have to try to satisfy his money demands on an extension. That means paying him more than $13 million a year to top the current leader at the position, Eric Berry of Kansas City (part of a six-year deal worth up to $78 million). That is asking much of the Seahawks with their salary cap issues.

Little NFL interest in free agent Dez Bryant | Clarence Hill, Jr. - Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Not much is happening for free agent Dez Bryant after turning down an earlier opportunity from the Ravens.

Bryant reportedly turned down a three-year, $21 million deal from the Ravens in hopes of signing a one-year, prove-it deal with a preferred team of his choice. He wants the opportunity to be a free agent next season and hopefully secure another big contract after a strong bounce-back year in 2018. But according to ESPN, there has not only been no interest from teams in the NFC East, where he had hoped to land to see the Cowboys twice a year and make them regret their decision, but there also are not many teams interested in Bryant at all.

Could the Saints attract Dez Bryant? James Parks, 247 Sports

So Dez didn't want to go to a team where Joe Flacco would be throwing him passes. If the QB is a factor, maybe the New Orleans Saints could be a landing spot.

But for Dallas Cowboys on 247Sports correspondent Patrik Walker, New Orleans remains a very viable option. “Contrary to popular belief, it’s no longer about money with Bryant─at least, not in 2018,” Walker told 247Sports’ “Who Dat Nation.” “This season will be about proving he is still an elite receiver in the NFL and he’s pushing all his chips to the middle of the table, having already declined a multi-year deal from the Baltimore Ravens. He’s looking for a one-year deal only, and it has to be on a team with a chance to make a deep run in the playoffs.” The presence of Drew Brees could also prove decisive for Bryant.

Will McClay Says His Quotes About Dez Bryant's Ability To Win Routes Were Misinterpreted - Josh Clark, 105.3 The Fan

Will McClay is walking back some of his original comments about why Dez Bryant was released.

“It was a collective deal,” McClay said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “The (inability) to win one-on-one, to win down field. There was inconsistency as well as some huge things in his play. So what’s best moving forward for Dez Bryant the Cowboys, we just made that decision. It’s a production-based business.” In his interview Wednesday with the GBAG Nation on 105.3 The Fan, McClay says he wasn't misquoted but rather is words were not perceived correctly by the media. "Father time gets all of us. There was the deal that came out yesterday ... I was not misquoted, I was misinterpreted. Dez did win some one-on-ones and he didn't win some one-on-ones, like many receivers, McClay said. "He did some great things for us, but I just think as you go through it, we're looking for the best decision for the team as we went through that. Dez is gonna go somewhere and he's gonna make a bunch of touchdowns ... He's gonna do something positive for somebody else. We just decided to move on at this point in time."

Cowboys Will “110 Percent” Support Any Decision Jason Witten Makes | Rob Phillips, Dallas Cowboys

Comments by Stephen Jones indicate that the team is expecting Jason Witten to retire and go into broadcasting.

“Obviously we’d love to have him be a Cowboy because of what he brings to the table. We’re a better football team with him, no question,” Jones said at a press conference announcing the June 16 welterweight championship bout between Errol Spence Jr. and Carlos Ocampo at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. “But at the same time, in his mind if it’s time to do something different in his career path, then we would 110 percent support that as well. We just want to give him all the time he needs. He deserves it. He’s a Hall of Fame player, both on and off the field.”

Pick & Role: Replacing Dez? Michael Gallup Will Be Part Of The Solution | Rob Phillips, Dallas Cowboys

An early look at how Michael Gallup is expected to fit in the somewhat crowded wide receiver group.

Here at the start of May, it’s hard to slot Gallup into one specific role within the Cowboys’ offense because so much has changed on the receiver depth chart. Terrance Williams and Cole Beasley are the only returning receivers who played more than 160 snaps for this offense last year. Gallup offers some immediate insurance for Williams, who had offseason foot surgery, though the Cowboys haven’t indicated any concerns about him being ready for the start of the season. Long term, Gallup should compete with Hurns and Williams for snaps in the rotation. The Cowboys see him as a starting-caliber prospect, but receivers typically need time to develop in the (sic) One thing is certain: The Cowboys aren’t asking Gallup to be Dez Bryant in Year One. Replacing his production will be a committee approach.

McClay: 'Father Football' Shined On Dallas Cowboys For 'Future Super Bowl Captain' Leighton Vander Esch And More - Mike Fisher, 247 Sports

A lot of "analysts" dinged the Cowboys' draft class. However, its main architect seems pretty pleased with his handiwork.

Most of the time, when I refer to the NFL Draft not as a "science'' but rather as an "educated dart throw, my scouting buddies cringe in offended horror. Not Will McClay, the Dallas Cowboys' vice president of player personnel, who on Wednesday reviewed his team's recent take in the draft by noting, "It was Father Football shining on us.'' Time will tell whether Father Football decides, ultimately, to orphan this draft class, which is led by first-round linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, second-round guard Connor Williams and third-round receiver Michael Gallup -- all of whom at this early stage are being penciled in by some as immediate starters.

'All Or Nothing': My Top 3 Misunderstandings About Dallas Cowboys 'Rock Star' Owner Jerry Jones - Mike Fisher, 247 Sports

There are so many memes about Jerry Jones. And so many of them are just wrong. Take this, for example (based on the Amazon series).

I saw somebody the other day say that Jerry's speech, bumping into Garrett's, is proof that nobody wants to work for Jerry. Yeah. Nobody ... except guys like Jimmy Johnson, Norv Turner, Dave Wannstedt, Joe Avezzano, Butch Davis, Bill Parcells, Tony Sparano, Mike Zimmer, Todd Haley, Todd Bowles, Will McClay, who've done it ... guys like Dan Reeves, Mike Holmgren and Denny Green, who would've ... and Sean Payton. Before, and maybe someday, again, Sean Payton. But yeah. Other than those kinds of guys, nobody can stand working for Jerry.

Cowboys will 'look into' Terrell McClain 'if he wants to return' - Patrik Walker, 247 Sports

I have just one word to say about this whole idea: YES!

Terrell McClain may soon see a homecoming of sorts. Once a key piece to the Dallas Cowboys' defensive interior, the veteran defensive lineman took his talents to the rival Washington Redskins in the free agency spree that followed the 2016 season, but things didn't exactly go as planned once he arrived. On the heels of a solid stint with the Cowboys, who signed him out of the FA pool in 2014, McClain was wooed to the Redskins on a four-year, $21 million deal that lasted only one-half of the agreed-upon time. Two seasons in, he's now been released and the timing could not be better for both him and his former team in North Texas. In dire need of a 1-tech to fill out their defensive line and after failing to draft one, seeking a reunion with McClain makes a ton of sense for the Cowboys. It's in that spirit they're not exactly being shy about the potential of seeing him again don the Star this coming season.

2018 NFL Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates, ranked - Adam Stiles, SBNation.com

Hey, look, someone has a little love for the Cowboys' first round pick!

5. Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Dallas Cowboys: The player who the Cowboys believe is “Brian Urlacher 2.0” will be an immediate starter in Dallas. In a Rod Marinelli defense, linebackers are often free to rack up big stats and Vander Esch is versatile to do a little bit of everything.

NFL Power Rankings: Giants climb after 2018 draft; Bills drop - Elliot Harrison, NFL.com

Rank: 22 COWBOYS (down 1 from last ranking) All of the post-draft roar in Dallas right now is about whether the Cowboys were caught off guard by tight end Jason Witten's thoughts about hanging 'em up and heading for the booth, and Why, oh why didn't they make the deal for Earl Thomas? Listening to local sports radio (which is always a tenuous undertaking), it seems that, even if second-round pick Connor Williams (No. 50) starts right away, fans in Big D wanted Thomas. Reportedly, Seattle wasn't buying Dallas' offer of a third-round pick -- they wanted the 2 -- which makes third-round pick Michael Gallup's (No. 81) rookie year at receiver more interesting. Most interesting: Rico Gathers' development in camp and preseason. He's the new TE1 around these parts. Uncle Rico. Memo to David Akers: At least the Cowboys won a Super Bowl at some point.

Joe Flacco, Carlos Hyde among veterans hurt by 2018 NFL Draft - Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

While we are on the subject of questionable takes from NFL.com, here is an interesting name on the list of vets hurt by the draft. (Hasn't this guy ever heard of "Dak-friendly"?)

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys: On one theoretical hand, it was time to say goodbye to veteran receiver Dez Bryant (released) and tight end Jason Witten (expected to retire). On the other hand, the one made of flesh and bone, with the Cowboys spending their first two picks on a linebacker (Leighton Vander Esch, No. 19) and guard (Connor Williams, No. 50), Prescott's top targets in 2018 are led by Terrance Williams, Cole Beasley and third-round rookie receiver Michael Gallup (No. 81).

Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks help fight against childhood cancer - Mark Lane, WFAA

Forget who has and hasn't won Super Bowls. For Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman, Tony Romo, and Dak Prescott, this was bigger than any football game.

Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks are a victorious group with multiple Super Bowl wins, division titles, and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions. However, one of their greatest victories came Friday, April 27 at the Children's Cancer Fund annual gala. For the first time in the event's 30 years, dubbed the "Sweet 30th Anniversary," the gala did not have to play an in memoriam video. In short, none of the past or present honored survivors, called "models" at the event, succumbed to cancer.

Report: Washington Redskins cheerleaders posed topless - Peter Dawson, Fort Worth Star-Telegram

The Washington Redskins supposedly required their cheerleaders to pose topless and serve as escorts for sponsor executives, according to a report from The New York Times.