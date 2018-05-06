Cowboys Quick Hits-Jason Witten

While Jason Witten will forever be a Cowboys legend and hold a place near and dear in the fans' hearts, the sky is not falling now that he has decided to retire. Despite making the Pro Bowl last year (which was due to Zach Ertz playing in the Super Bowl, not from being voted in), he was not the same Witten we Cowboys fans remember from years past. His receiving totals dropped and his blocking took a step back (but was still better than most tight ends in the today's NFL). Statistically speaking, he put up 560 years receiving, which was good enough for 12th among all tight ends in the NFL. He also had 63 catches and 5 touchdowns. While these are good numbers for a tight end, they're not quite what we're used to getting from Witten. Even 2016, when the team went 13-3, was a bit of a down year for him too.

The point of this is not to disparage Witten at all. I love the player and will sorely miss watching him on Sundays. He's been a mainstay for this team through the good and bad and he exemplifies what every NFL player should strive to be. The point is that despite what many analysts and fans thinks, they're not doomed at the tight end position. Maybe the blocking won't be as consistent, but the combination of Dalton Schultz, Blake Jarwin, Geoff Swaim and Rico Gathers should easily be able to replicate his offensive numbers, if not exceed them, assuming they all make the team.

Spending a high draft pick on a tight end this year was not needed. Connor Williams will do a lot more for this team than Dallas Goedert would have. I think the Cowboys played it just right. Don't get me wrong, Witten's leadership and locker room presence will be sorely missed by this team, but production wise, what they have in place should be more than fine to help this team have a great season.