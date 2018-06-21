Who is the fastest player on the Dallas Cowboys roster?

In this six-week period with no practices, it can sometime’s be a slow period in the NFL universe before training camps kick-off in July. In this slow period, the Mothership released a video of their media team interviewing multiple players on the Cowboys’ roster and asking them “who is the fastest guy on the team”. Players that were interviewed included: Noah Brown, Jameill Showers, Joe Looney, Rico Gathers, Duke Thomas, Tyron Smith, Tyrone Crawford, and many more.

Anthony Brown gave the first answer in the video with the response “I think you know that... of course it’s me” - of course the third-year defensive back was grinning ear to ear as he answered the question with great confidence in his speed. Second-year defensive back Marquez White was next in the video and he also thinks that Anthony Brown is without a doubt the fastest member of the Dallas Cowboys. White stated “that he can roll” when describing just how fast the former Purdue cornerback is.

Starting left tackle Tyron Smith was the next interviewee and his choice was a bit surprising. He went with veteran-wide receiver Cole Beasley stating that “he was one of the fastest guys and more agile guys is Cole Beasley” when referring to Beasley’s speed. Tyrone Crawford also agreed with Tyron Smith saying that “Cole Beasley has to be one of the fastest guys on the team”. The best part of the interview was right after showing Crawford’s answer, the camera went to Cole Beasley and the image is priceless. Sitting awkwardly in the chair smirking ear to ear, Beasley says “I’ve been the answer.. that’s awesome”.

Jeff Heath also received a lot of love from his teammates: Jameill Showers, Jourdan Lewis, Noah Brown. Third-year safety Kavon Frazier then casted his vote for newly acquired receiver Tavon Austin, and KD Cannon backed him up with a “it’s either me or Tavon (Austin)” vote. Cole Bealsey also gives some love to the former Ram receiver with a “ it’s easy now, it’s Tavon (Austin)” vote. Austin starts to run away with the votes after receiving love from: Dan Bailey, La’el Collins, Dak Prescott, and Tavon himself of course. Let’s hope the speed his teammates are seeing on the practice field translate over to the playing field in September.

The Cowboys added a ton of new players this offseason to their roster, some of which possess a great amount of speed. So who do you got, Cowboys Nation?