Rico Will Get Garrett Fired

It's still a long, hot couple of months until training camp, Cowboys fans. We have no idea who will emerge as the pass catching tight end on this roster yet.

We do know that Garrett has always wanted his tight ends to be like Witten: block with tenacity and skill, be a reliable receiver, and conduct yourself in a manner that is reassuring to the coaching staff.

Many would agree that Martellus Bennett got Jason's brother fired from his TE coaching job. Marty-B did that by being immature and goofy and not always one hundred percent reliable. But the man had tremendous, tremendous physical ability and after Dallas cut him, he went about proving that ability, which didn't sit well with Jerry Jones.

Maybe if Bennet hadn't scored 4 TDs as rookie, only to score zero TDs and receive relatively few targets the remaining three years he was with Dallas, Jerry might have cut John Garrett some slack. But John was also the Passing Game coordinator at the time, so it was clear that the Garretts had decided they wouldn't reward Bennett's football approach with end zone targets.

Problem was, after he was cut, he went to the Giants, a very buttoned-down, conservative organization, and contributed 626 yards receiving and 5 TDs. Next was Chicago. During his tenure there, he racked up over 2000 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in three seasons. The peak of his career came in New England, where he scored 7 TDs and helped the Patriots win the Super Bowl.

One thing we know about Garrett, is that he is a stubborn man. Jerry Jones has said so himself before. Garrett has made it clear that he is expecting Rico Gathers to play TE the Cowboys way, period.

But what if Rico ends up with another club, one that is happy to have a pass catching TE with monstrous dimensions?

What if that other club finds a way to use him without asking him to block so much or so well? Jimmy Graham is a prime example of this. If Rico does nothing else but win on jump balls in the end zone, he will impact an offense for someone in a big way. Defenses will have to double cover him, leaving WRs in man coverage. He could draw a lot of pass interference penalties as well.

The argument can certainly be made that if Dallas cuts Rico and misses the playoffs and he thrives somewhere else this season, while Dallas has red zone struggles all year, Garrett could be and should be, fired.

Now you might say that Garrett should be fired irrespective of the Rico decision, should Dallas miss the playoffs and I agree. But failure to utilize a match up nightmare in a matchup league would be the a serious indictment. There may be many other indictments that come down against Garrett, should he miss the playoffs again, but I'm contending that this would be a major one.

Of course, you can certainly make the argument that this entire article is absurd, given that Rico hasn't proven his ability in a real NFL game yet. Clearly I'm basing this whole thing on nothing more than my belief in what I saw last year in preseason and by the comments the coaching staff have made about his abilities in the passing game this year. Unfortunately, in the same breath, they have also pointed out that he isn't ready as blocker in the run game or as a pass protection guy.

My hope is that they are saying these things publicly to pressure him to become better in those areas but they have the common sense to adjust their scheme to fit his unique abilities when push comes to shove.

No, Rico's Presence Doesn't Have to Telegraph Anything

The argument that Rico being on the field will telegraph a pass play is, frankly, garbage.

This team can go with Rico and their best run blocking TE in a 12 package and run the ball just fine.

They can also go with a 21 package, with a full back and Zeke and Rico and again, they can run just fine. There are plenty of run plays that can be executed, even if Rico isn't a great blocker himself. I feel like people who make this argument forget that Dallas has a fantastic offensive line.

The Smash Mouth Spread

Dallas will not have an extraordinary, do it all TE on their roster this year. Nor will they have a dominant, number one WR. But they do have several young and interesting receiving targets, as well as incredibly quick veterans like Cole Beasley and Tavon Austin. And they have arguably the worlds most talented all around running back, coupled with a great offensive line.

As others have noted, it would make a great deal of sense to incorporate more smash mouth spread concepts with this roster. Spread out the opposition, attack them with RPO plays. You don't need a traditional tight end for these concepts. You can, however, deploy a full back--often in more of an h-back role. Read up on this if you haven't already consumed this article on the return of the fullback, it's a great read.

Smash mouth spread concepts don't require a tight end at all, but they can certainly utilize a Jimmy Graham type of tight end, i.e. a very large receiver who doesn't block much.

I'm really hoping that I'm wrong about Garrett--as far as what I've predicted in the title of the article. I'm hoping with all my might that he demands innovation this year and that finding mismatches all across the field becomes a far higher priority than attempting to recreate his old school TE-centric Coryelle passing attack. We've all seen it before and that goes double for the opposing defenses.

It's time for innovation and that should include the selection process for tight ends that have mismatch written all over them.