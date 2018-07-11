Earl Thomas may have dropped another Cowboys bread crumb on Instagram

It was just last week that Earl Thomas liked an Instagram post that would potentially infer he was headed to join the Dallas Cowboys team that he covets.

This is the world we live in. Athletes drop bread crumbs all the time, intentionally or unintentionally, by way of social media or through their own personal lifestyles. Earl is seemingly at it again with a different Instagram post. Take a look.

Gods plan #mood ET3 #LongBody A post shared by Earl Thomas III (@earl) on Jul 11, 2018 at 7:12pm PDT

At first glance this may seem like nothing, it’s just Earl Thomas making a play against the Green Bay Packers. The kicker is an exchange within the comments where a user told Thomas that we (as in fans) were waiting for him to join America’s Team. He responded.

There are over 130 comments on this particular post at the time of this writing. Earl specifically chose to interact with this one, the one clamoring for him to join the Cowboys.

This could be nothing, or it could be everything. The post itself involves Earl making a play against the Packers, who the Cowboys have notoriously struggled against. Maybe Thomas is readying for that challenge of sorts, or maybe this is all just total and complete coincidence.

While anything is possible, it’s hard to believe that Earl would engage with that comment with everything that has surrounded the talk of him being traded to Dallas since Christmas Eve of last year unless he wanted the hysteria to mount. Maybe he’s just getting a rise out of all of this, or maybe this is all leading to something special.

What do you think?