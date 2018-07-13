Looks like Bo Scarbrough is getting ready for training camp

It feels like Bo Scarbrough is getting overlooked.

The former Alabama running back was a late-round draft pick by the Cowboys a few months ago, and he plays a position where they’ve got a lot of interesting options.

Dallas boasts Ezekiel Elliott (the primary option), Tavon Austin (an interesting alternative), Rod Smith (solid depth), and has the recently revived Darius Jackson to go along with Bo rounding out the end.

Scarbrough is, as mentioned, of high pedigree. He comes from Alabama so he knows what it’s like to play for the premiere team at his level. What remains to be seen is whether or not he has what it takes to make an NFL, and specifically the Cowboys, roster.

We actually haven’t seen much from Bo this offseason. Why would we, though? He’s not one of the higher-picked rookies, and we haven’t gotten to training camp yet. Thankfully there’s a bit of footage floating around on social media for us to feast our eyes on.

Bo Scarbrough could be something special this season



: jpisports, Instagram pic.twitter.com/QBGaXjrJ1P — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) July 13, 2018

This is just footage of Bo doing simple drills and lifting weights, it’s nothing to cause a raucous over; however, it’s great to see a bit of Bo with our own eyes at this point.

What do you see? What can you discern? Do you think Bo makes the 53-man roster?