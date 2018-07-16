The people betting on the Cowboys to beat the Panthers in Week 1 are doing so confidently

Odds for Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season have been out for some time. We’ve known for some time that the Cowboys are 2.5-point underdogs on the road against the Panthers in the season’s first game.

While we’ve known the odds, the popular gambling house William Hill recently gave us some more context. Here’s the betting action across the Week 1 games, including Dallas and Carolina.

Updated NFL Week 1 pointspreads and betting action from @WilliamHillUS.



Data from their 100+ sportsbooks across America (Nevada & New Jersey) and the William Hill Nevada Mobile Sports app. pic.twitter.com/S3p1EErB9a — Covers (@Covers) July 13, 2018

In the linked image, the third column is the percentage of overall bets placed on a team, the fourth column is percentage of overall money bet on a team. This means that 59% of the bets placed have been on the Panthers to cover; however, 52% of the money has been placed on the Cowboys.

Essentially this data tells us that the wagers placed on the Cowboys have been significantly bigger than those placed on the Panthers. This varying detail within the wagers placed also currently exists for the Atlanta Falcons (3.5-point underdogs) and Indianapolis Colts (2.5-point favorites).

A general rule of thumb is that the home team innately gains a 3-point advantage before anything else is factored in. This logic would suggest the Cowboys have dented that by half a point and would therefore be slightly favored on a neutral field.

There’s reason to feel confident about the Cowboys this season, it just isn’t something most people feel confident in (that makes sense, I promise). This is a team that went 9-7 last season despite missing Ezekiel Elliott for six games. Sure their offense looks significantly different outside of Zeke, but the already-renowned offensive line was bolstered by the drafting of Connor Williams. The bread and butter of the Cowboys was just upgraded to bread, butter, and an appetizer on the house.

The data suggests that people are feeling confident in Dallas this season. Are you?