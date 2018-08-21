Cowboys practice recap: Plan emerges at safety; Randy Gregory and Rico Gathers with first-team reps; more

Practice Recap: Byron Jones Not Part Of Safety Plan - Rob Phillips, DallasCowboys.com

Phillips kicks off his practice summary by noting that despite adjustments being made at safety, Byron Jones and Chidobe Awuzie are staying right where they've been all camp, at cornerback. Other practice highlights were mostly about who was not at practice:

With Pro Bowl linemen Zack Martin (knee) and Travis Frederick (shoulder) not practicing, Kadeem Edwards and Joe Looney took first-team reps at right guard and center, respectively. The Cowboys acknowledge they’re thin at safety right now, but they’re also light on numbers at receiver for the moment. Tavon Austin (hamstring), Deonte Thompson (Achilles tightness), Noah Brown (hamstring) and Cole Beasley (groin) did not practice. Garrett said he anticipates Beasley and Austin returning at some point this week. Also sitting out practice were first-round Leighton Vander Esch (groin), who did not play against Cincinnati, and defensive tackle Datone Jones, who hurt his knee in the game. Garrett said Jones likely won’t be able to practice in the near future. The Cowboys signed defensive tackle Caraun Reid with an open roster spot Monday.

53-man roster projection: Do Cowboys keep 3 QBs? Does Rico Gathers make final cut? - Jon Machota, SportsDay

Jon Machota offers his post-Bengals projection, which includes nine offensive linemen and a yet-to-be-named free agent at safety.

Before the Marcus Martin injury, I was convinced the Cowboys could get by with only eight. That's no longer the case. They'll go with nine, and I think the final spot goes to a player currently not on the roster. Most figured the Cowboys would add a safety at some point during the draft, either picking one or trading for All-Pro Earl Thomas. Neither has happened, so there's a wide open roster spot available. Dallas could still fill it by getting a deal done with Seattle for Thomas or by signing a veteran free agent.

Cowboys safeties during today’s practice:



First-team: Jeff Heath, Kavon Frazier



Second-team: Kam Kelly, Tyree Robinson — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 20, 2018

The Cowboys still aren't ready to add Earl Thomas. Here's what their plan at safety is. - Brandon George, SportsDay

Newly signed safety Dominik Sanders (undrafted in 2018 out of Georgia) took part in his first practice yesterday, leading George to ponder the situation at safety, which includes the Cowboys moving back to more differentiated free safety and strong safety roles.

The Cowboys aren't panicking. Richard said Monday he's been pleased with starting cornerbacks Byron Jones and Chidobe Awuzie and the Cowboys have no plans to move either to safety. Jones started the last two years at safety before moving back to cornerback in the offseason. Part of the reason the Cowboys haven't pushed to add a veteran safety is because they've been pleased with the way Woods has played and believe the sixth-round pick could make a big jump in his second season. Richard said he wants players who can play both free and strong safety. Heath said the two positions are pretty much interchangeable, although that changed slightly this year with Richard in charge. "Last year, we were truly interchangeable. We didn't really have a strong safety and a free safety," Heath said. "We almost just played left and right. It's a little more position specific in this defense this year, but I'm comfortable doing both. You just have to switch your thinking up a little bit." "We run with what we brung," Richard said. "The guys who are healthy and available they are going to go out and do what we ask."

Randy Gregory getting work with Cowboys’ first-team defense – Calvin Watkins, The Athletic

Watkins saw a “new world order” for the first-team defense where others might have just seen a slightly modified depth chart.

Randy Gregory, fresh off his first preseason game Saturday night against the Bengals, received some first-team snaps in practice. Gregory’s time at right defensive end moved Tyrone Crawford to defensive tackle with Antwaun Woods. With Gregory moving to the first team, Dorance Armstrong remained on the second team, followed by Taco Charlton

Cowboys 2018 training camp: Rico Gathers got a first-team rep in today’s practice - Michael Sisemore, Blogging The Boys

Sisemore's social media recap is always a treat, and his latest is heavy on Rico Gathers.

EVERYONE JUST STAY CALM https://t.co/XLInD8DkiU — David Helman (@HelmanDC) August 20, 2018

Is Rico Gathers confident he'll be on the Cowboys' final roster? "Yeah. My confidence is in God. Once I left it in his hands, everything else was taken care of." https://t.co/JEx0hE2kbf — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 21, 2018

Photos: Cowboys have first training camp practice at The Star in Frisco - Staff, SportsDay

Sportsday has a nice gallery with pictures from yesterday's practice for your visual delectation.

This is actually more important than it might initially seem... https://t.co/0ljp8Pk1tG — rabblerousr (@rabblerousr) August 21, 2018

VIDEO: Dallas Cowboys vs Bengals Preseason 2018 Offense - Blackthorn Review, YouTube

We're a bit short on actual training camp content today, so here a video from the Bengals game to make up for that.