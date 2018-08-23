 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cowboys 2018 training camp: Michael Gallup makes another circus catch in Cowboys practice

The Cowboys were back on the practice field today.

NFL: Dallas Cowboys-Training Camp Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Despite all the drama surrounding what the Cowboys will do at certain positions, they still have to practice. They were back on the practice field at The Star:

There were a few guys making their return to practice:

Dak Prescott started off the one-on-ones with two big victories:

Why not a hat trick for QB1?

Michael Gallup continues to impress with each practice:

A few more highlights from the compete drills:

The linebackers were bottling up everything in practice today:

Speaking linebackers, Jaylon Smith is going to be fantastic in this defense:

Randy Gregory was getting more reps with the first-team:

The Cowboys offensive line was compromised today as Travis Frederick gets treatment, Zack Martin gets rest, and Tyron Smith gets a veteran day off:

It looks like Deonte Thompson and Tavon Austin will get more work than expected today:

We did have a practice scuffle today:

The culprits have been found:

Could we finally see Deonte Thompson in a preseason game:

Rico Gathers got one back over Tyree Robinson:

The Cowboys had a very intense compete period today:

Again, Michael Gallup is outstanding, bailing out his quarterback:

Geoff Swaim getting involved:

Could we see some different things for Ezekiel Elliott in the red zone?

If you’re wondering why there is a lack of videos, it’s for good reason:

In goal line, the defense was making it tough to move the ball:

Eventually, Dak Prescott would get the ball in the end zone:

It was a rough day at practice for sure with so many guys that they are counting on not present. The Cowboys really just need to do whatever they can to get guys healthy over the next two weeks.

