Source: Randy Gregory’s meeting was normal, Cowboys expect him for Week 1

Looks likes it’s all systems go for Randy Gregory.

By Dave Halprin
Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys fans have spent a lot of time worrying about what is happening with Randy Gregory over the past week. From cryptic tweets, to unsure statements from the Cowboys front office, to meetings with an NFL doctor this morning. It all created heartburn for everyone who follows the team.

It looks like it was all for naught.

That’s about the best news a Cowboys fan can hear. We had noted earlier today that this was a possibility, and it turned out to be true. Additionally, it could be that Gregory requested the meeting according to Todd Archer.

Sources said Gregory asked for the meeting to discuss his place in the NFL’s substance-abuse program and his treatment plan, but there has been no notification of a change in Gregory’s status on the Cowboys’ roster.

That certainly changes the perspective on what happened today. For right now, it looks like Randy Gregory will be terrorizing quarterbacks starting on September 9th.

