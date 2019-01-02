The playoffs are drawing near, so we’re looking at the Cowboys new advantages

We got a double-header of Cowboys goodness for your consumption.
Brews & The ‘Boys: Can Dak Prescott Continue His Heroics In The Playoffs?
The Cowboys defeated the Giants on Sunday to finish 10-6 on the season and it was glorious. With no Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, or Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott had one of the finest performances of his career. Dallas now has momentum riding into their playoff game with the Seahawks. Is it enough? For more, visit www.BrewsAndTheBoys.com and www.BloggingTheBoys.com.
OchoLive: Seahawks Week | Confidence Rising | New Contributors
Whaddup World! Welcome to the first OchoLive in 2019! It’s the week of the playoffs which means things are going to be pretty epic on Saturday night. The Cowboys are hosting the Seattle Seahawks and while the last playoff game between the two hurt a lot, there are reasons to feel optimistic this week. What are they necessarily? Well the Cowboys are getting help from new places and that’s a very valuable thing. Check out the latest OchoLive as we dive in on it all including how momentum may in fact be a real thing. Huzzah!
