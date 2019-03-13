[UPDATED]: Earl Thomas to sign with Baltimore Ravens, who are not the Dallas Cowboys

The original version of this story continues after the break. It’s been updated to reflect relevant information.

Earl Thomas did not sign with the Dallas Cowboys after all, he’s headed to the Baltimore Ravens.

We’re discussing that right here.

Tuesday got a bit contentious for those trying to will Earl Thomas to the Dallas Cowboys as a tweet from a verified Twitter user claimed that a deal between he and the Cleveland Browns was imminent.

Thankfully all of that has been put to bed as NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo not only shot down this supposed report, he outright proclaimed that Thomas won’t be joining the Browns - period.

I can now add to this the above will not happen. Earl Thomas will not be signing with the #Browns, source says. We wait to see where he will sign but it won’t be in Cleveland. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2019

Garafolo is the reporter who nabbed the news about Cleveland trading for Odell Beckham Jr., plus his résumé speaks for itself. He can be trusted on these things as can his colleague Ian Rapoport who also dropped an interesting nugget regarding Thomas.

Ian’s news came Wednesday morning, and it came in terms of contract details (sort of). He noted that Thomas’ dreams of being the highest-paid safety might not be realistic anymore and that no one has offered more than the Cowboys.

.@RapSheet on @nflnetwork: The Cowboys, I know everyone has linked him to Earl Thomas, as have I by the way... they're sitting pretty now with their structure and understanding of where they would pay Earl Thomas. No one has come in at a place that he wants and has offered more. pic.twitter.com/vwV5K7yAhz — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) March 13, 2019

Free agency doesn’t technically begin until Wednesday afternoon but obviously tons of deals have been struck including some big-time trades. Earl Thomas is one of the last gigantic dominoes to fall, it has to happen sooner or later.

Maybe it’s falling towards the Dallas Cowboys?