Report: Cowboys hire Klein Kubiak as new area scout

Things never stop moving in the NFL.

By RJ Ochoa
new
Jacksonville Jaguars v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

A lot of changes happen over an NFL offseason and two big ones happened within the Dallas Cowboys scouting department.

It was announced over the past few weeks that Dallas lost Jim Abrams (who left for the Oakland Raiders) and Walter Juliff who went to join him. This type of news is common around this time of year as the draft is over and scouts are on to new homes and new prospects.

As is the case, the Cowboys are replacing that which they’ve lost. It was reported on Wednesday evening that they are bringing in Klein Kubiak as a new area scout. Klein is, of course, the son of Gary, the former head coach of the Denver Broncos (and Houston Texans, too) that won Super Bowl 50.

Klein obviously has close relations with the Broncos and Texans given his father’s ties to those organizations. Having played at Rice there’s a level of familiarity there with the Cowboys head honcho in the scouting world, Will McClay.

Hopefully Kubiak is able to find the Cowboys some diamonds in the rough. If Will McClay trusts him, that’s a good start.

