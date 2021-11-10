DeMarcus Ware believes the Dallas Cowboys can still have success this season

For the first time this season Dallas Cowboys fans were truly rocked by the way that the team played as they lost for the second time on the year, but in spectacularly poor fashion. When you lose games like this it feels like all of the good that you built up prior to it can start to fade away. Suddenly nobody cares that the Cowboys won six games in a row because they were utterly embarrassed by the Denver Broncos.

Somebody who knows a thing or two about the Cowboys and the Broncos is DeMarcus Ware. Ware spent a majority of his career with the Cowboys before joining the Broncos for his final few seasons where he was part of the team that won Super Bowl 50.

Thanks to the fantastic work that he is doing with USAA, we were able to sit down with the Cowboys legend for a bit this week to discuss what he is doing to shine light on Veterans in advance of Veterans Day and a number of other things. You can watch the interview below.

Topics discussed:

How the Cowboys can bounce back after Sunday’s loss to Denver

What trying to get things together after a loss like that is like

DeMarcus’ eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame beginning and if he has thought about it

We would like to thank USAA and DeMarcus Ware for the time. You can see more about the cause DeMarcus is highlighting right here.