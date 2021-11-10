Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons, 2021 NFL Week 10

Keep track here of everything related to Cowboys vs. Falcons in NFL Week 10 as Dallas hosts Atlanta on Sunday afternoon.

The Dallas Cowboys are anxious to get back to work as the last time that they played a football game did not exactly go well for them. Dallas is coming off of an embarrassing loss in Week 9 to the Denver Broncos, but they will remain at home and will face off against the Atlanta Falcons. It is the first time that Atlanta will visit AT&T Stadium since losing there last year in the famed “watermelon kick” game so if this game is anything like that one it will certainly be theatrical.

Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, and CeeDee Lamb all had disappointing outings last week and will be looking to get back on track against a not-exactly-intimidating Falcons defense. Atlanta is coming off of a win and therefore has some positive momentum going but whether or not Matt Ryan, Kyle Pitts, and Co. can hang remains to be seen.

This game will also mark the first time that Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will face off against the Atlanta Falcons since they dismissed him early during the 2020 season. It is fair to say that it will likely be an emotional game for him but one that he wants to win with authority.

Here’s our stream for everything you need to know about Monday’s game.

