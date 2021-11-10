 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cowboys vs. Falcons first injury report: Tyron Smith doing rehab, Dallas signs kicker Lirim Hajrullahu

The Cowboys held their first practice for the Falcons game.

By Dave Halprin
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Of keen interest to Dallas Cowboys fans this week is the health of left tackle Tyron Smith. After Smith did not play last week, and replacement player Terence Steele fared poorly on the left side of the line, getting Smith back is a high priority. The problem is we don’t know when that will happen. Smith spent today doing rehabbing his ankle instead of practicing.

Additionally, Cedrick Wilson is dealing with a shoulder injury and did not practice today. In a related note, wide receiver Michael Gallup is expected to be activated this week after losing half the season to a calf strain. His last game time was back in Week 1.

The Cowboys also gave some veterans a rest as we are getting into the middle of the season.

Elliott was battling a knee injury in the Broncos game and Cooper has been fighting a hamstring issue for a few weeks. Both could certainly used limited reps or just rehab. Both were limited as was Randy Gregory.

The Cowboys kept long snapper Jake McQuaide out of practice as a precaution given kicker Greg Zuerlein was moved to the COVID list. Seems like Bryan Anger was also held out as he didn’t practice today either.

With Zuerlein going to miss the game in all likelihood, the Cowboys signed a new kicker.

Lirim Hajrullahu beat out our old friend Brett Maher for the win.

The Cowboys full injury report.

For the Falcons, tight end Lee Smith and cornerback Kendall Sheffield missed practice. EDGE Steven Means and defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard were limited. EDGE Dante Fowler returned to practice after being designated for return after a stint on IR.

