Cowboys roster move: Dallas signing kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, Greg Zuerlein likely out for Sunday

Preparations have officially begun for the Dallas Cowboys this week as they ready to host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon and bounce back from last week’s upsetting loss to the Denver Broncos.

As the team began work, they did so without kicker Greg Zuerlein who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. While the Cowboys haven’t explicitly said anything regarding Zuerlein the general feel has been that he is very likely not going to be able to play for them against the Falcons, the team he helped secure a dramatic win against last year.

In an effort to properly prepare for all hypotheticals, the Cowboys worked out two kickers on Wednesday. Among them was Lirim Hajrullahu who was with the team in the lead-up to the regular season as well as former Cowboys kicker Brett Maher. The inclusion of the latter had a lot of fans worried given the way Maher’s time in Dallas ended, but no need to fret on that front. The Cowboys are signing Lirim Hajrullahu.

Public service on Cowboys' new kicker: Hajrullahu is pronounced "high-rule-la-hoo." At age 31, the former CFL All-Star and Grey Cup champion is set to make NFL regular-season debut Sunday vs. Falcons. https://t.co/ZX43F5N7Pn — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 10, 2021

The report here notes that Zuerlein is in fact very likely going to be unable to play for the Cowboys this week which means that Hajrullahu will be called upon for his first actual NFL action. He has a history with special teams coordinator John Fassel’s old team in the Los Angeles Rams and was a perfect 12 for 12 during his workout with the team on Wednesday.