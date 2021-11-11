 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cowboys vs. Falcons second injury report: Dallas places Randy Gregory on IR, Tyron Smith doesn’t practice

Randy Gregory’s status and more for the Cowboys as they prepare to host the Falcons.

By Dave Halprin
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Dallas Cowboys Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The injury news that came out earlier today was a big blow to the Cowboys defense. We learned that Randy Gregory would miss some time with a calf strain, and now it’s been confirmed that he is going on injured reserve. That means he will miss at least the next three games.

That is certainly a troublesome development as both of the Cowboys top defensive ends are out. Micah Parsons may have to be drafted in to give the Cowboys the semblance of a pass rush.

Tyron Smith is apparently making progress with his injury, but he was still unable to practice on Thursday. It’s probable that we’ll see a Terence Steele and La’el Collins pairing at tackle again this week.

As for the rest of the Cowboys, Cedrick Wilson didn't practice again with his shoulder problem. Probably good news that Michael Gallup will likely make his return this week.

Both Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper were limited again as they are nursing injuries.

