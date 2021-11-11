Cowboys vs. Falcons second injury report: Dallas places Randy Gregory on IR, Tyron Smith doesn’t practice

The injury news that came out earlier today was a big blow to the Cowboys defense. We learned that Randy Gregory would miss some time with a calf strain, and now it’s been confirmed that he is going on injured reserve. That means he will miss at least the next three games.

Cowboys are placing DE Randy Gregory (calf strain) on injured reserve, they announced. He’ll miss at least the next three games (vs. Falcons, at Chiefs, vs. Raiders on Thanksgiving). Earliest Dallas will have Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence on same line is in December. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 11, 2021

That is certainly a troublesome development as both of the Cowboys top defensive ends are out. Micah Parsons may have to be drafted in to give the Cowboys the semblance of a pass rush.

Tyron Smith is apparently making progress with his injury, but he was still unable to practice on Thursday. It’s probable that we’ll see a Terence Steele and La’el Collins pairing at tackle again this week.

Mike McCarthy said Tyron Smith (ankle) is feeling better than he did last week. He won’t practice today. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) November 11, 2021

As for the rest of the Cowboys, Cedrick Wilson didn't practice again with his shoulder problem. Probably good news that Michael Gallup will likely make his return this week.

Both Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper were limited again as they are nursing injuries.