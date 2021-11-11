Cowboys will greatly miss Randy Gregory’s presence after the calf strain injury

More bad news for the Cowboys after one of the more disappointing losses in some time. The Cowboys are dealing with the injury bug right now, and you can add one of the top defensive players to it with Randy Gregory reportedly out multiple weeks with a calf strain.

Michael Gehlken, of the Dallas Morning News, reported that the injury that Gregory suffered in Wednesday's practice is considered minor, but we’ve seen how difficult calf injuries can be with Michael Gallup and Dak Prescott.

After MRI, Cowboys DE Randy Gregory's calf strain is considered "minor," source said. Could be much worse. Still, given calf strains' nature, he is expected to be sidelined vs. Falcons and at Chiefs as minimum with short-term IR a possibility. Could mean more Micah Parsons at DE. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 11, 2021

Even with the somewhat good news that this isn’t a major calf strain, Gregory’s absence over the next few weeks is going to be a major issue for a Cowboys defense that is coming off its worst game of the season. Through eight games, Gregory leads the teams in pressures (20), sacks (five), and forced fumbles (two). Gregory also is highly touted by Pro Football Focus, earning a grade of 86.4, which ranks him as the sixth best EDGE defender in all of football. Gregory was just starting to gain some national attention as one of the league’s better defensive ends, but the successful season for Gregory will take a detour over the next few weeks.

It’ll be up to Dorance Armstrong, Tarell Basham, Chauncey Golston, and likely Bradlee Anae to carry the load for the Cowboys pass rush over the next few weeks, as both Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence should be looking to return around the same time. The Cowboys could also choose to supplement that group with versatile rookie linebacker Micah Parsons on the edge some.

With four games coming up over the next 18 games, it’s logical to think that both Gregory and Lawrence will miss the next four games, and hopefully look to return for the December 12th game against the Washington Football Team. With not a ton of quality depth currently on the roster at the position, the front office is probably kicking itself for not addressing it at the trade deadline, but could turn to some veterans on the market to provide some help over the next few weeks.