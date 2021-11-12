NFL picks 2021: Week 10 Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons picks and analysis

The Dallas Cowboys are at their home stadium for a Week 10 clash with the Atlanta Falcons. Dallas is sporting a 6-2 record, but they need a bounce-back game after getting destroyed by the Denver Broncos last week. The Falcons have clawed their way to a 4-4 record and are coming off an impressive win over the New Orleans Saints.

Our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook currently have the Cowboys as eight-point favorites against the Broncos. The Cowboys started as nine-point favorites. The folks over at FiveThirtyEight have the Cowboys at a 77% chance of winning, while ESPN has them at 74.8%.

You can follow the link here for the win percentages of every game for Week 10. You can also get a list of picks for all the games of Week 10 at this location.

As for the Cowboys game, let’s see what people are thinking.

Pro Football Talk MDS’s take: A week ago I would have said the Cowboys were far superior to the Falcons. It didn’t look that way on Sunday, so now I’ll say the Cowboys are only slightly superior to the Falcons. MDS’s pick: Cowboys 23, Falcons 20. Florio’s take: Week 9 was Correction Sunday. Week 10 will be Resurrection Sunday. Florio’s pick: Cowboys 34, Falcons 20.

We got an unanimous decision the Cowboys will win, but only one prediction for them to cover.

Bleacher Report Our own deadlock of the week comes in Dallas, where the Cowboys are attempting to rebound from an utter dud in Week 9 but are giving up more than a touchdown to an Atlanta Falcons squad that has had some life of late. Kenyon on Atlanta: “Matt Ryan has played surprisingly good football over the past six weeks after a rough start to the year. He’s thrown for 1,693 yards, 13 touchdowns and just three interceptions over the Falcons’ last six games, which is a 17-game pace of 4,797 yards, 37 touchdowns and nine picks. The Falcons are 4-2 over that stretch and seem to have found their rhythm as an offense between Ryan, Cordarrelle Patterson and Kyle Pitts. Getting eight points against a Cowboys team that is coming off a stunning home loss to the Broncos feels generous. Take the points.” O’Donnell on Dallas: “The Cowboys were thoroughly manhandled by Vic Fangio’s defense last week, but Dak Prescott and Co. are too good to be controlled that way again. They get a chance to rebound against a Falcons team that gives up almost 28 points per game, and I expect Dallas to take full advantage of the opportunity. This is still a team that can contend for the NFC crown.” Dallas is 7-1 against the spread this season, but this surely accounts for that, and Atlanta is often a bettor’s nightmare. We encourage caution here. Predictions Davenport: Dallas Gagnon: Dallas Kenyon: Atlanta O’Donnell: Dallas Rogers: Atlanta Sobleski: Atlanta Score Prediction: Cowboys 31, Falcons 23

It’s a split on whether Dallas will cover.

Pro Football Network What happened to the Cowboys in Week 9 is a complete mystery. However, they should bounce back against a Falcons team that has been showing plenty of fight. Atlanta is a tough team to work out. One week they fight hard and the next they seem to roll over and get their belly tickled. If the Cowboys do not win this convincingly, alarm bells might begin to sound. Falcons vs. Cowboys Prediction: Cowboys 34, Falcons 23

A rebound game that covers the spread.

Sporting News The Falcons would be an NFC playoff team at 4-4. The Cowboys are still in great position to win the NFC East at 7-2, but after dropping one badly at home to the Broncos last week, won’t take another .500 team with some talent lightly. Dak Prescott will look more like himself passing from wire to wire against a bad pass rush and secondary. Matt Ryan will be stuck in one-dimensional mode and not have firepower to catch up. Pick: Cowboys win 42-27 and cover the spread.

Wow, that’s a big cover for the Cowboys. .

Over at CBS Sports, only two of seven NFL writers are taking the Cowboys to cover the spread.