Cowboys vs. Falcons final injury report: Tyron Smith ruled out of Sunday’s game with Falcons

The Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons will take the field on Sunday, but one key part of the Cowboys offense will not be there. Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith did not practice all week because of his ankle, bone spurs being the exact culprit. We won’t have to wait to see if Smith can play in the Atlanta game, he’s out. Terence Steele will once again have to manage at left tackle while La’el Collins mans his customary right tackle. Last week this arrangement worked out very poorly for the Cowboys, they will need that to change on Sunday.

Her is the full report:

Cowboys ruled out LT Tyron Smith (ankle) for Sunday vs. Falcons. Terence Steele to make his second straight start there. WR Cedrick Wilson (shoulder) and QB Will Grier (knee) are listed questionable. pic.twitter.com/VFZJXynZcm — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 12, 2021

We already know that Randy Gregory will miss the game after he was put on injured reserve this week with a calf strain. That’s the calf strain bad news. The calf strain good news is that it looks like Michael Gallup will return to action after missing all the games since Week 1 because of a calf strain.

Amari Cooper was limited on Friday but is likely to play. Cedrick Wilson was also limited and he is questionable for the game making Gallup’s return all the more important. Reserve quarterback Will Grier is also questionable.

Here is a DeMarcus Lawrence update.

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot surgery) is "making progress" and will "probably be a couple weeks," coach Mike McCarthy said. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 12, 2021

