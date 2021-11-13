One week later, Dallas Cowboys fans are definitely a bit shook up after the loss to Denver

This has been a long week for Dallas Cowboys fans. Losing can have that sort of impact on a fan base, but losing the way that the Cowboys did last week is something different. Dallas lost in extraordinary fashion, and given that this team has let us down at some point or another at season’s end for over 30 years, it is understandable that some people would feel nervous.

The fear is that the Cowboys loss last week was just the beginning of a process, a process that would prove the first half of the season was merely a mirage. Past heartbreaks conjure up the feeling that this is the beginning of the bottoming out.

Optimists have turned last week’s loss into a hopeful lesson for the team. Many have said that the humiliation suffered at the hands of the Denver Broncos was “needed” by this team as an opportunity for humility.

SB Nation Reacts polled Cowboys fans on whether or not they found this to be the case. As fate would have it, a majority do in fact feel that last week was a hopeful learning experience.

Grid View



This is admittedly an attempt to spin last week’s loss into something constructive, and to be honest, we won’t know it to be true or not until Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons is also in the rearview mirror.

Should the Cowboys come out and beat Atlanta soundly, then it will corroborate the idea that Dallas simply hit a bump in the road last week; however, if they struggle and barely win, or dare I say lose, then the panic meters will be off of the charts heading into a tough Kansas City environment on the Sunday before Thanksgiving.