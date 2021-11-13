College football Week 11 TV schedule preview & live discussion

Week 11 of the NCAA football season is here and we already had a shakeup in the College Football Playoff seeding. Last week Michigan State dropped their contest versus Purdue, and Ohio State took advantage to move in. Georgia still leads, followed by Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State.

Let’s take a look at some of the meaningful games on the TV schedule.

The 12:00 PM ET time slot starts with #8 Oklahoma tangling with #13 Baylor on FOX. At the same time, #6 Michigan squares off with Penn State on ABC while #17 Auburn plays Mississippi State on ESPN and #18 Wisconsin plays Northwestern on ESPN 2.

At 3:30 PM ET, #1 Georgia takes on SEC foe Tennessee on CBS. Another good game at that time is #4 Ohio State vs. #19 Purdue on ABC.

At 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, you can check out #11 Texas A&M and #15 Ole Miss. At 7:30 PM ET #9 Notre Dame takes on Virginia on ABC.

ESPN has #3 Oregon playing Washington State at 10:30 PM ET.

You can check out the full Week 11 schedule here, and see the TV schedule in more detail here.

This is an open thread for game chat.