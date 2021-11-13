 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cowboys roster moves: Michael Gallup activated, Trysten Hill off of PUP list

The Cowboys are preparing their roster for the game on Sunday.

By Dave Halprin
/ new
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys will finally have their top three wide receivers back on the field for the first time since the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In that game, Michael Gallup strained his calf and hasn’t seen the field since. That will all change on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons as Gallup has been activated for the game.

Gallup gives the Cowboys a deep threat unlike what they currently have on the field. Both Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb can get deep and do damage, but Gallup seems to specialize in making contested catches deep down the field. It’s just a different dynamic for the team.

Also available this week for the first time in over a year is defensive tackle Trysten Hill. He was injured (ACL) in the same game as Dak Prescott last year. It remains to be seen if the Cowboys carry him on the game day roster and if they play him much in the rotation if he is up.

The Cowboys also elevated kicker Lirim Hajrullahu to the active roster with the absence of Greg Zuerlein (COVID).

In This Stream

Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons, 2021 NFL Week 10

View all 22 stories

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...