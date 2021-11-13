Cowboys roster moves: Michael Gallup activated, Trysten Hill off of PUP list

The Dallas Cowboys will finally have their top three wide receivers back on the field for the first time since the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In that game, Michael Gallup strained his calf and hasn’t seen the field since. That will all change on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons as Gallup has been activated for the game.

Gallup gives the Cowboys a deep threat unlike what they currently have on the field. Both Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb can get deep and do damage, but Gallup seems to specialize in making contested catches deep down the field. It’s just a different dynamic for the team.

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (calf) is being activated from injured reserve. Sunday vs. Falcons his first game since straining calf in Week 1. DT Trysten Hill being activated from Physically Unable to Perform List. His season debut after tearing ACL vs. Giants on Oct. 11, 2020. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 13, 2021

Also available this week for the first time in over a year is defensive tackle Trysten Hill. He was injured (ACL) in the same game as Dak Prescott last year. It remains to be seen if the Cowboys carry him on the game day roster and if they play him much in the rotation if he is up.

The Cowboys also elevated kicker Lirim Hajrullahu to the active roster with the absence of Greg Zuerlein (COVID).