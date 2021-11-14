Cowboys vs. Falcons Week 10 (2021): Game time, TV schedule, how to watch, online streaming, radio and odds

Well, last week certainly didn’t go the way the Dallas Cowboys had hoped. Against the Denver Broncos, the Cowboys were thought to be heavy favorites. That didn’t matter a bit once the game kicked off as Dallas took a beating. They dropped to 6-2 on the year and now need a rebound game.

Enter the Atlanta Falcons. They are 4-4 just like the Broncos were last week, but the Cowboys are hoping the outcome is much different this week. Dak Prescott played very poorly last week, so if anybody is going to be primed for redemption, it is Dak. He will get some help as Michael Gallup returns, but the line will be without Tyron Smith.

It’s not just the Cowboys offense that needs to turn things around from last week, the Cowboys defense was a big part of the problem against the Broncos. Their inability to stop the run was a huge issue, something they can’t repeat in this game if Dallas is to win.

Cowboys vs. Falcons game info

Cowboys depth chart | Roster

Date: November 14th, 2021

Game time: 1:00 PM EST

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV channel: FOX

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | SIRIUS: 138 (Atl.), 135 (Dal.) | XM: 381 (Atl.), 232 (Dal.) | SXM App: 801 (Atl.), 808 (Dal.)

Streaming: Fubo | NFL.com GamePass (Audio)| FOX Sports

Cowboys record: (6-2)

Falcons record: (4-4)

Odds (DraftKings Sportsbook): Dallas -8

Prediction: Cowboys 37 - Falcons 24

Game Preview

