Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons inactives: Tyron Smith out, no other surprises

The Dallas Cowboys are getting set to take on the Atlanta Falcons today and the hope for all Cowboys fans is that the team can get back to their winning ways after a disappointing performance against the Denver Broncos last week.

Part of what made last week difficult for Dallas was the absence of left tackle Tyron Smith. Smith has perhaps never been more missed than he was for a previous matchup against the Falcons back in 2017 which had a lot of people feeling rather uneasy about today’s game.

Unfortunately we found out on Friday that Smith will in fact be inactive for the second consecutive week. The good news though is that the Cowboys are getting some reinforcements back by way of Michael Gallup and Trysten Hill. Here are today’s full inactives on both sides.

Considering that we have known for a couple of days now (and speculated longer than that) that Smith would be out, there is nothing surprising here. Life in the NFL can be tough on the injury front and it’s time for the Cowboys to find a way to get a win regardless of who is out.