Cowboys game ball: So many candidates, but let’s go with an obvious pick

The Dallas Cowboys were embarrassed last week. This week they did the embarrassing as they pounded the Atlanta Falcons 43-3 in a game where they got everything that they wanted. All week there was talk about getting their momentum back and regaining their swagger. Consider that mission accomplished. It was almost as if last week never happened.

When things go that well, you have a lot of players who played well. So giving out the game ball this week is actually kind of hard. So let’s work our way through it, until finally crowning a champ for the week.

First up, we recognize CeeDee Lamb. In the first half of the game, he dominated. On the first drive he had a big play to get the ball down the field, and he ended up scoring twice on the day while going for 94 yards on six catches. One more bonus was his conversion of a key fourth-down attempt by the Cowboys. He is basically the co-game ball winner this week.

On defense, several guys had noteworthy performances. Jourdan Lewis had an outstanding game. He had back-to-back pass breakups to stop Atlanta on a third/fourth-down attempt early that seemed to be a turning point in the game. He also had another pass breakup and an interception. It was representative of a very sticky secondary for Dallas with Anthony Brown also with three pass breakups and an interception, while Trevon Diggs picked off one, too.

Dorance Armstrong turned in a sack, a blocked punt (that was a touchdown), and three QB hits. With Randy Gregory out, the Cowboys needed someone to step up on the edge, Armstrong was the guy. And as ever, Micah Parsons was elite.

Also, kudos to the Cowboys coaching staff, especially Mike McCarthy. They did a deft job of getting rid of last week while also learning from it. The Cowboys were active and energetic from the start. McCarthy and Co. did a masterful job of having the team ready.

All good candidates, but we’re giving the game ball to Dak Prescott. Last week, Prescott was bad, really bad. He didn’t shy away from that critique but used his to fuel his comeback this week. Prescott was in control and directed the Cowboys to 43 points, 36 in the first half. Prescott hit on 77% of his passes, almost went for 300 yards in just about three quarters of the game, threw two touchdown passes and ran for another. His QB rating was 127.9 on the day.

This was vintage Prescott. He utilized all his weapons and had the Cowboys in the right play call repeatedly. He was poised in the pocket and moved out of it when needed. Last week was a nightmare for Prescott, and consequently a nightmare for Dallas. This week, it was a dream for Prescott and the team. He’s the leader, he sets the tone.

This week, he was the man. Game ball.