Cowboys vs. Falcons: The good, the bad, and ugly from Week 10

Sometimes you have to be slapped in the face in order to remember who you are. That looks to be the case with the Dallas Cowboys. After being embarrassed by the Denver Broncos last week, they rebounded in a big way against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 with arguably the most impressive victory to date

The 43-3 final score says it all. Just about everything bounced the Cowboys way Sunday afternoon against the Falcons. It was a breath of fresh air after the complete opposite was true a week ago. As impressive as this victory was, it does make identifying the highs and lows from Week 10 a little more difficult, which is a good thing by the way.

THE GOOD - The spark is back!

The Dallas Cowboys find their spark in Week 10! After being completely embarrassed by the Denver Broncos last week they bounced back in a big way against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday afternoon. It was arguably their most complete game of the entire 2021 season. In all three phases of the game the Cowboys imposed their will pretty much from the get-go. They limited the amount of penalties they usually accumulate and for the most part played mistake-free football. If they can keep this up they’ll be extremely difficult to beat.

THE BAD - Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown, and Jourdan Lewis

Did the Dallas Cowboys do anything bad in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons? Sure, we could go with the penalties they accumulated, but that’s like beating a dead horse. Instead, we’ll go in entirely different direction. The bad this week was the way Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown, and Jourdan Lewis made Matt Ryan look throwing the ball. All three of the Cowboys starting cornerbacks came away with an interception Sunday afternoon. Hopefully this will be a confidence booster for them with Patrick Mahomes up next on the schedule.

THE UGLY - Play in the 4th quarter by backups

The Dallas Cowboys were so dominant Sunday afternoon against the Atlanta Falcons that this game was pretty much over at halftime. The starters remained in the game throughout the third quarter, but received a cautionary benching in favor of backups when the fourth quarter got underway. Reminiscent of an ugly preseason game, just about everybody who suited up for the Cowboys and Falcons in Week 10 received some playing time. As lopsided victories go, it was good to see some of the backups get well-deserved game experience. As for entertaining football in the fourth quarter? Not so much.