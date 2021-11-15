Cowboys news: Dallas dominates the Falcons in a complete turnaround from last week

In a one-sided game that was essentially over by halftime, the Cowboys poured it on during the second quarter.

Second Quarter Less than two minutes into the second frame, the Cowboys were back in the end zone, something that would become a frequent occurrence over the next 15 minutes. Ezekiel Elliott got the honors this time, powering his way up the middle from 1-yard out to give Dallas a 14-3 lead. Which soon enough was an insurmountable 21-3 advantage. The Cowboys drove 68 yards in eight plays, which included another fourth-down conversion. This time facing a fourth-and-3 at Atlanta’s 25-yard line, Prescott threw a perfect pass to Gallup, who tiptoed inside the left sideline for a 23-yard gain to the 2. Elliott then bullied his way in off left guard for the touchdown. That score marked Elliott’s 12th career multi-rushing touchdown game, which moved him into third all-time in team history and also marked the third most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2016. And then just before the half, Prescott, backpedaling to avoid two rushers, lofted a high pass to the back left corner of the end zone that Lamb simply ran under to give Dallas yet another score. The touchdown capped a 10-play, 59-yard drive for the Cowboys that saw Prescott complete all six of his pass attempts for 53 yards. But the Cowboys weren’t done yet. After the defense stifled the Falcons, forcing the visitors to punt from their own 17-yard line, Dorance Armstrong broke through the line of scrimmage and dove to block the punt. The ensuing scramble then saw rookie Nahshon Wright recover it in the end zone for his first career touchdown. An Atlanta penalty allowed Dallas to go for the two-point conversion and Elliott muscled across the goal line to give the Cowboys yet another two points.

Enjoy your revenge game, Dan Quinn.

The Cowboys routed the Falcons 43-3 — they were up 28-3 at one point, but there would be no collapse for Quinn’s club this time — and head coach Mike McCarthy gave Quinn a game ball in the locker room after the game. Defensive end Dorance Armstrong said the game “was personal” for Quinn, who was fired as the Falcons’ head coach last year. Quinn said only that he was happy to be moving on to other opponents. “It’s good to have that game done and over with. . . . It’s the fun part of the NFL,” Quinn said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “There’s always good rivalries between coaches and players. There’s a lot of guys on that roster and in the building I certainly care about a lot.”

Two fourth-down decisions by Mike McCarthy set the tone for the rest of the game.

Not afraid of fourth down – McCarthy wasn’t shy about going for it on fourth down this week after it failed four times the previous Sunday. With the Cowboys leading 7-3 late in the first quarter, they went for it on fourth-and-5 at the Atlanta 33-yard line and Dak Prescott connected with CeeDee Lamb for 21 yards to the 12, setting up a touchdown by Ezekiel Elliott. Prescott hits Gallup on fourth – Once again, another fourth down call needing three on the 25-yard line. But Prescott rolled to his left and fired a perfect strike to Michael Gallup, who toe-tapped the sideline for a catch at the 2-yard line. Elliott then scored on the next play to push the lead to 21-3.

The NFL’s interception leader is back.

The drought is over. Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs had gone two games without an interception. He got back on track in the third quarter against Matt Ryan. Diggs was covering rookie tight end Kyle Pitts on a deep pass from Ryan. It was an easy catch. It was the eighth interception for Diggs, who had at least one in each of the first six games. He had two against the Panthers. Diggs has scored twice this season. Diggs’ eight interceptions tie Everson Walls for the most interceptions through the first nine games of a season in team history. Ryan also was intercepted by Anthony Brown, who now has three this season and nine for his career. Brown’s three interceptions in 2021 are the most he has ever recorded in a single season. The Cowboys lead the Falcons 43-3 with 31 seconds remaining in the third quarter as Dak Prescott scored on a 4-yard touchdown run on fourth down.

Jerry Jones isn’t holding back his excitement about this team.

You already know this is the case for Jones, as he was loving every minute of the Week 10 win over Atlanta. After the final whistle, Jones didn’t hesitate in letting everyone know just how proud he was of the team during the action. Jerry Jones was blown away with how well the Dallas Cowboys played vs. Atlanta Jones said he couldn’t remember the last time Dallas played this well? That’s got to really fire up the guys in the locker room. Dak Prescott had a game to remember, as he tossed for 296 yards and two touchdowns, with both of those scores going to the electrifying CeeDee Lamb. Defensively, Dallas really was on fire as well, intercepting Matt Ryan twice and giving him problems all game long. Special teams was outstanding for the Cowboys too, as they blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown too in the first half. With everything going right for the Cowboys, they really sent a statement to the rest of the league. Jones knows this team has loads of potential and he’s thrilled they’re living up to the hype this season. The rest of the way, Dallas is going to look to keep making statements and recording some impressive wins. Jones will surely be excited to keep seeing what his standouts can get done.

