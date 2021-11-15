The Cowboys open as 2.5-point underdogs against the Chiefs as both teams come off impressive wins

The Dallas Cowboys got the bounce-back win they needed against the Atlanta Falcons one week after they stumbled playing the Denver Broncos. Not only did they win, but they did it in such dominating fashion that both teams started pulling players at the start of the fourth quarter.

Now they have to get ready for the high-octane Kansas City Chiefs. Like the Cowboys, the Chiefs needed a win where they looked more like their old selves. They got it as they crushed the Las Vegas Raiders 41-14 on Sunday night.

With two teams that are pretty evenly matched, the betting line is a close one. The Cowboys have opened up as 2.5-point underdogs for their game next week courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

One number a lot of people will take is the over in this game as two prolific offenses battle against defenses that have their flaws. The Cowboys defense had a good showing versus Atlanta and managed to turn the ball over three times. They will probably need more of that on Sunday versus Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.