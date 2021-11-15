Dak Watch Week 10: Rebound effect

What a difference a week makes.

This time last week, the sky was falling in Dallas. The Cowboys struggled in a surprising loss to the Denver Broncos, and Dak Prescott struggled in that loss. Opportunities were missed in the downfield passing game, Denver’s defensive backs were disruptive at the catch point, and the Cowboys could not get into the end zone until late in the game.

A much different story this week.

Prescott and the Cowboys rebounded with an impressive blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons. For Prescott, he completed 24 of 31 passes for 296 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and he added a rushing touchdown as well.

In this week’s installment of Dak Watch, we’ll dive into those touchdowns and more. We’ll talk about mechanics, play design, getting information pre-snap and applying it post-snap, and more.

A much, much different story than the one we told after last week’s outing.