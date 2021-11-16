Cowboys news: Tyron Smith could return this week for the Chiefs game

The Cowboys hope to get an important piece back this Sunday.

Asked about the status of Tyron Smith on Monday morning following the 43-3 win against Atlanta, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones sounded optimistic about his left tackle’s availability for Week 11. “I do think we’ll add Tyron to the list of guys who will be able to step up and play,” Jones said. That would be huge news for an offensive line that has had to shuffle itself these past two weeks. Smith aggravated his ankle in the first half of the Oct. 31 win against Minnesota and did not return to the game. As a result, the Cowboys have been playing Terence Steele at left tackle the last two weeks while moving La’el Collins back into his right tackle spot – which Steele had been handling for most of the season. To be fair, the offensive line handled itself quite well in Sunday’s beatdown of the Falcons, but pressure was a consistent issue in last week’s loss to Denver, and Dak Prescott was sacked twice. While Steele has been an unquestioned success story this season, it would be a big boost to have a four-time All-Pro in Smith back in the lineup against the Chiefs. “I think he’s got a real shot,” Jones said.

What next from Mike McCarthy? You never know.

Last week, he went a little more raw in trying to pump the Cowboys up after a bad loss to the Denver Broncos. He termed it “Red Ass Week” (RAW) and told them to get mad and take it out on the Atlanta Falcons. How showed the players a power point with Monkey Butt, the anti-chafing powder, as the centerpiece. He also passed it around in the locker room. The Cowboys responded with their most complete performance of the season in a 43-3 victory against the Falcons. McCarthy didn’t want to talk about his personal hygiene but said “Monkey Butt” was impressive in his cure of chafing. All kidding aside, he said coming up with different ways to motivate is important this time of the year. He said it’s good to have the players laugh and you have to have more than one or two ways to make a point. ”You have to keep it fresh,” McCarthy said. “You are focused on the same thing everything week. There is a reality of being redundant. The game is football is so much about the mental and emotional. This is when it gets tough. Using different ways to focus is important. I think it’s helpful.”

Not good news for the Cowboys defense against the Chiefs high-powered offense.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire injury update: Chiefs RB could play vs. Cowboys Kansas City improved to 6-4 on the season by handling the arch rival Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football. It has not been smooth sailing for the two-time defending AFC champions, but it does feel like their best football is in front of them. As the offense gets back to its winning ways, having balance in the running game will be key in the Chiefs’ quest to get back to the Super Bowl. On the year, Edwards-Helaire only has 65 carries for 304 yards and no trips to pay dirt. Kansas City made him the first running back taken in the 2020 NFL Draft for a reason, but his first two years in the league have thus far been underwhelming. If he wants to change the narrative on his Kansas City tenure, helping the Chiefs win the AFC West yet again will certainly help in that regard. Though the Chiefs beat the Raiders, the Cowboys are among the best teams in the entire league.

Two high-powered offenses will go at it on Sunday.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The NFL’s Week 11 schedule features a matchup of two of the best offenses in the league, but a relatively high points total is hardly new territory for the Kansas City Chiefs. But Sundays’ matchup with the Chiefs will mark the first time the Dallas Cowboys, which is leading the league in scoring average, is involved in a game with an over/under of 55 points on the Monday before the game, according to TheLines.com, which tracks odds in the U.S. regulated sports betting market. A consensus of the nation’s largest legal online sportsbooks — including FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, PointsBet, PlaySugarHouse, and Unibet — place the point total for the Cowboys-Chiefs at 56 points. That marks the eighth time a game this year has featured an over/under of 55 points or more. All but one of those games have included the Chiefs, despite Kansas City ranking ninth in the NFL by scoring 26.2 points per game. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are scoring 31.6 points per game, 0.5 points per game more than No. 2 Buffalo. Is this a case of oddsmakers being too reliant on reputation? Not really. Of Dallas’ nine games this year, the game has gone over the points total five times. Meanwhile, the over has been the pick in five of 10 games that the Chiefs have played. “A three-game stretch in which Kansas City averaged 12 points per game skewed the offensive numbers a bit, but the Chiefs are still very much a high-flying offense,” said Brett Collson, lead analyst for TheLines.com. “Regardless of point averages, these are two of the league’s best offenses led by two of the game’s biggest stars in Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott. That will make the over a popular pick.”

The games around Thanksgiving are always a challenge for the Cowboys.

At 7-2, the Cowboys have a four-game lead in the NFC East. With the Arizona Cardinals losing to the Carolina Panthers, the Cowboys are tied in the loss column in the race for home-field advantage and will play the Cardinals in Week 17. What happens in the next three games will go a long way in determining what kind of season this truly could be. In a 12-day span, the Cowboys play the Kansas City Chiefs and former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, then the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving, followed by a Thursday night game at the New Orleans Saints. The Chiefs might not be the best team in the AFC these days, but they still have Mahomes. The Raiders have had off-field turmoil, but interim coach Rich Bisaccia, a former Cowboys special teams coordinator, has been able to keep Las Vegas looking forward. New Orleans is 5-4 after Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans and has beaten the Cowboys three straight times in the Caesars Superdome.

As Dak goes, they go. It’s that simple.

What a difference a week makes. This time last week, the sky was falling in Dallas. The Cowboys struggled in a surprising loss to the Denver Broncos, and Dak Prescott struggled in that loss. Opportunities were missed in the downfield passing game, Denver’s defensive backs were disruptive at the catch point, and the Cowboys could not get into the end zone until late in the game. A much different story this week. Prescott and the Cowboys rebounded with an impressive blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons. For Prescott, he completed 24 of 31 passes for 296 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and he added a rushing touchdown as well.

No problem for the Cowboys to get up for this week’s opponent.

“We’re not going to get overconfident again,” Prescott said. “That’s what a game like last week does for you. It leaves that taste in your mouth and keeps you humble and makes sure that you stay hungry and that you don’t get too ahead of yourself.” Dallas doesn’t have to worry about any of that this week. Prescott faces Patrick Mahomes for the first time Sunday at two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City in a matchup of division leaders. The 2018 NFL MVP threw for 406 yards and five touchdowns without an interception to answer doubts about the Chiefs (6-4), who are back atop the AFC West after beating the Las Vegas Raiders 41-14. The Cowboys answered brief doubts by responding to a poor offensive showing with 219 yards passing and two touchdowns for Prescott before halftime, along with a pair of rushing TDs for Ezekiel Elliott. Dallas’ 36-3 halftime lead was its biggest since 1971. The defense intercepted three passes after going consecutive games without a takeaway following a franchise record-tying 10 straight games with at least two. Atlanta’s Matt Ryan had the worst passer rating (21.4) of his 14-year career. “We’ve got to understand what our journey is and where our competition is,” owner and general manager Jerry Jones said. “We all maybe had overblown what we thought we could be. Well, this team handled that beautifully and I think gave us a lot to go forward with.”

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network.

Monday : CowboysCast with Bobby Belt

: CowboysCast with Bobby Belt Tuesday : The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa

: The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa Wednesday: The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton

The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton Wednesday : Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay, Cole Patterson, and Dalton Miller

: Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay, Cole Patterson, and Dalton Miller Thursday : Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle Friday : Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

: Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray Saturday : Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez

: Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez Sunday: Jersey Boyz with Dave Sturchio, Bret Ernst, and Keith Ernst

We also offer daily episodes of Dallas Cowboys Roundup where we give you that day’s latest headlines so that you always stay caught up. Consider it an audio version of the links, and every episode is 10 minutes or less so you can catch up in a hurry.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.

Make sure to subscribe, rate the feed, and leave a review! Our latest episode is available in the feed down below.