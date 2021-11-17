Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs, 2021 NFL Week 11

Keep track here of everything related to Cowboys at Chiefs in NFL Week 11 as Dallas visits Kansas City on Sunday afternoon.

Thanks to the NFL’s scheduling system we have all known that the Dallas Cowboys would visit the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, but that doesn’t change how excited people became when the schedule was released and we saw this game.

Kansas City has been the gold standard for offense in the NFL since Patrick Mahomes took over as full-time starter at quarterback in 2018 (incidentally the year after Dallas last played them). They have appeared in the AFC Championship Game every year with him under center, played in two Super Bowls, and won one. They are as elite as it gets.

Obviously the Chiefs have struggled this season before bouncing back last week against the Las Vegas Raiders. It appears that they are finding their footing just in time to host the Cowboys at Arrowhead Stadium in what will surely be one of the most-watched games this year.

Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys responded with authority last week as they demolished the Atlanta Falcons by 40 points. Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Dalton Schultz are helping lead the way for one of the best and most efficient offenses in the NFL, but again, doing it in front of thousands of Chiefs fans would send the type of message that the 2021 version of America’s Team has been on a mission to do every single week.

It goes without saying that on paper this looks like the game of the season and maybe a potential preview of a certain game at the end of it all. Time will tell if that ultimately comes to fruition, but we are all going to have a good time and feel a ton of stress on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s our stream for everything you need to know about Sunday’s game.

