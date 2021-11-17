Cowboys at Chiefs first injury report: Tyron Smith limited at practice

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a huge game against the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. Going to Arrowhead and getting a win would be a statement from the Cowboys that they can beat anyone, anywhere. Injuries always play a role in NFL games, so what is Dallas facing?

Left tackle Tyron Smith was limited in practice today with his ankle issue from bone spurs. The Cowboys are hoping he will play this week but his status is very unknown at the moment. Outside of that injury, it’s all good news for the Cowboys.

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (ankle) was limited in practice today. Every other player on active roster a full participant. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 17, 2021

Dallas expects Greg Zuerlein back for the game, but they are keeping Lirim Hajrullahu on the practice squad just in case.

Cowboys expect Greg Zuerlein (COVID-19) to return vs. Chiefs. Even so, they are keeping kicker Lirim Hajrullahu close by. He was one of four practice-squad players whom team protected this week. Other NFL clubs also cannot sign DE Bradlee Anae, TE Ian Bunting or CB Deante Burton. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 16, 2021

The Cowboys did not activate DeMarcus Lawrence from IR that would have started his 21-day window to play. He is progressing, but it will be at least another week before that happens. Randy Gregory will miss his second week of three on IR.