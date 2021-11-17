 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cowboys at Chiefs first injury report: Tyron Smith limited at practice

Big game coming up for the Cowboys, let’s check out their injury status.

By Dave Halprin
/ new
Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a huge game against the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. Going to Arrowhead and getting a win would be a statement from the Cowboys that they can beat anyone, anywhere. Injuries always play a role in NFL games, so what is Dallas facing?

Left tackle Tyron Smith was limited in practice today with his ankle issue from bone spurs. The Cowboys are hoping he will play this week but his status is very unknown at the moment. Outside of that injury, it’s all good news for the Cowboys.

Dallas expects Greg Zuerlein back for the game, but they are keeping Lirim Hajrullahu on the practice squad just in case.

The Cowboys did not activate DeMarcus Lawrence from IR that would have started his 21-day window to play. He is progressing, but it will be at least another week before that happens. Randy Gregory will miss his second week of three on IR.

In This Stream

Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs, 2021 NFL Week 11

View all 6 stories

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...