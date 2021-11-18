2021 NFL Week 11 Dallas Cowboys Fan Rooting Guide: Our hopes lie with Kirk Cousins and Joe Judge

The Dallas Cowboys got back on track last week with a huge win over the Atlanta Falcons, but almost equally as fun was the help that they got from the rest of the NFL.

We should know better by now than to assume anything given how wild and unpredictable this season has gone across the entire league, and that was evidenced by losses from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Washington Football Team), Arizona Cardinals (Carolina Panthers), and Baltimore Ravens (Miami Dolphins) in Week 10.

Now only two of those losses really helped the Cowboys although the third was helpful in its own way. Our primary priority around here remains seeing wins from the Dallas Cowboys on a weekly basis, but there are definitely other things that we are paying attention to and rooting for as well.

The agreed-upon consensus among Cowboys is that we are focused (in terms of non-Cowboys things) most primarily upon playoff seeding in the NFC. Entering Week 11, Dallas is third behind the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals, respectively, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sitting behind them in fourth.

Obviously we want to see each of those teams lose. Green Bay will visit the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday while the Arizona Cardinals will visit their division rivals in the Seattle Seahawks. The Vikings got a huge win on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers last week (been there, done that) so it isn’t ridiculous to think that they could beat the Packers who didn’t exactly look stout in Aaron Rodgers’ return.

While the Packers didn’t look glamorous last week they did win and did so against the aforementioned Seattle Seahawks which means it is unlikely that Russell Wilson and Co. will be able to beat the Cardinals, but again anything is possible as evidenced by Arizona losing to Carolina last week and Tampa losing to Washington.

Speaking of, last week was the first time that we fully committed to rooting for another NFC East team as playoff seeding has indeed become our top focus. The Football Team was able to deliver last week, hopefully the New York Giants will on Monday night.

While there is an argument to be made for rooting for Philadelphia and Washington so as to worsen their draft positioning for next year we are going to stick with rooting for them to lose until the NFC East is firmly locked up and/or those teams are out of playoff contention themselves.

Finally, we are rooting for the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears to win as many games as possible given that the Eagles and Giants, respectively, own their first-round draft picks in 2022. Additionally Philadelphia will very likely own Indianapolis’ and at the very least owns the Colts’ second-rounder.