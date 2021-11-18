Cowboys at Chiefs second injury report: Tyron Smith still limited, most of active roster practices

The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for huge game in Sunday afternoon’s prime spot on television. It’s as high profile of a game as they come with the hot Cowboys facing a resurgent Chiefs squad led by Patrick Mahomes. Will injuries influence the game? Let’s take a look at what is happening.

Tyron Smith practiced for the second day in a row, although he has been limited in both those practices. Everyone is hoping he can go, but at least the Cowboys have a backup plan of Terence Steele and La’el Collins. Here is what Mike McCarthy said about Smith earlier today.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said LT Tyron Smith (ankle) “had a good practice yesterday. We’ll take the same course of action today.” Will do individual drills in padded practice. Whether he’ll do 11-on-11 work to be determined then. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 18, 2021

Outside of the that, everyone on the Cowboys active roster practiced except for cornerback Kelvin Joseph who was out for personal reasons. Nahson Wright was limited in practice.

Cowboys rookie CB Kelvin Joseph (non-injury/personal reason) was only player not to practice today. LT Tyron Smith (ankle) and rookie CB Nahshon Wright (hamstring) were limited participants. Smith was limited for second straight day. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 18, 2021

That is very good luck for a Week 11 in the NFL when injuries ten to pile up. They also activated kicker Greg Zuerlein.

Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein was officially activated from Reserve/COVID-19. He and RB coach Skip Peete both returned to practice today after missing Sunday’s game vs. Falcons. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 18, 2021

But the Cowboys don’t have all their pieces as they are missing some important defensive linemen on injured reserve. DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory, Neville Gallimore and Brent Urban are all out. Lawrence and Gregory are getting closer to playing, but aren’t there just yet.

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory (calf) and DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) working on the resistance cords today pic.twitter.com/Dwcz0tQs58 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 18, 2021