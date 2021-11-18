 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cowboys at Chiefs second injury report: Tyron Smith still limited, most of active roster practices

The Cowboys are relatively healthy for this time of the year.

By Dave Halprin
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for huge game in Sunday afternoon’s prime spot on television. It’s as high profile of a game as they come with the hot Cowboys facing a resurgent Chiefs squad led by Patrick Mahomes. Will injuries influence the game? Let’s take a look at what is happening.

Tyron Smith practiced for the second day in a row, although he has been limited in both those practices. Everyone is hoping he can go, but at least the Cowboys have a backup plan of Terence Steele and La’el Collins. Here is what Mike McCarthy said about Smith earlier today.

Outside of the that, everyone on the Cowboys active roster practiced except for cornerback Kelvin Joseph who was out for personal reasons. Nahson Wright was limited in practice.

That is very good luck for a Week 11 in the NFL when injuries ten to pile up. They also activated kicker Greg Zuerlein.

But the Cowboys don’t have all their pieces as they are missing some important defensive linemen on injured reserve. DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory, Neville Gallimore and Brent Urban are all out. Lawrence and Gregory are getting closer to playing, but aren’t there just yet.

