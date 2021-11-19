Cowboys at Chiefs: Dak Prescott vs. Patrick Mahomes is the matchup to watch in Week 11

Forget about Trevon Diggs versus Tyreek Hill, the Cowboys wide receivers versus the Chiefs cornerbacks, or any other head-to-head battle this week. The only matchup that really matters, and the one that will decide the outcome of this Week 11 contest between the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs, is the one between Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes.

Sure, we all know some of the other individual matchups will sway the game one way or another, however, the team that comes away with the “W” this week will be the one whose quarterback plays better. And, with QBs who can sling it like Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes, this game could end up being a shootout that comes down to whichever QB has the ball last. As such, the stage is set for a really interesting ballgame.

Both Prescott and Mahomes are entering this Week 11 matchup on a high note. Both QBs are coming off of really good outings last week and are looking to carry that momentum into this week. Prescott will be looking to outdo the 300 passing yards and two touchdowns he dropped on the Falcons last week and Mahomes will be looking to do the same after throwing for five touchdowns and a little over 400 yards against the Raiders.

Considering this is the first time these two QBs have squared off against one another in their professional careers, there’s no way of really knowing if one has the advantage over the other. While Patrick Mahomes seems to be the more highly-touted QB and Dak Prescott still probably doesn’t receive kind of respect he deserves, there’s no doubt these two are among the best at their position, that’s especially true after the impressive numbers they put up last week.

Week 10 - Best Passer Ratings



Mac Jones - 142.1

Jimmy Garoppolo - 141.7

Dak Prescott - 127.9

Patrick Mahomes - 127.6

Josh Allen - 125.6

Taylor Heinicke - 110.4

Kirk Cousins - 109.5

Ryan Tannehill - 105.9

Trevor Siemian - 104.8

Jalen Hurts - 103.2 — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) November 16, 2021

If you watched either Dak Prescott or Patrick Mahomes dismantle their opponents last week through the air, it should come as no surprise they ended up with some of the better QB ratings in Week 10. The question is, can either one, or both, have a repeat performance against one another in Week 11?

The Dallas Cowboys versus the Kansas City Chiefs may or may not be the game of the week, but the conversation surrounding Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes is one of the hotter topics of discussion this week.

"People who still doubt Dak are not worth us discussing because they are imbeciles. ... This year the Cowboys are far and away better than the Chiefs ... and Dak Prescott has been better than Patrick Mahomes this year."@Foxworth24 says Dak for MVP pic.twitter.com/VBFVdcNvEV — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 17, 2021

Not to be a Dallas Cowboys or a Dak Prescott homer, but it’s hard to bet against the way No. 4 has played this season. Yes, he had one bad game coming off a calf strain injury against the Denver Broncos a couple weeks ago, but other than that he’s probably been playing just as well, if not better, than any other QB in the league. The same can’t be said about Patrick Mahomes, despite his superstar persona.

With all of that in mind, this Week 11 matchup between the Cowboys and Chiefs could end up being one for the ages. Both QBs are more than capable of putting up astronomical numbers this week, perhaps history-making ones. That’s why the matchup between Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes is really the only one that matters this week.