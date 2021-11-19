 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cowboys at Chiefs final injury report: Tyron Smith questionable, Amari Cooper on COVID list

The final injury report is thin for Dallas, but Tyron Smith is the big question.

By Dave Halprin
/ new
Carolina Panthers v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

All week long, fans of the Dallas Cowboys have been on Tyron Smith watch as we await word on whether the star left tackle will play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Today, the final injury report gives us a questionable designation for Smith. He’s been progressing all week but the big moment for him will likely be Saturday’s practice.

Mike McCarthy on Tyron Smith:

Tyron Smith will make a big step forward in Friday’s practice, potentially improving his chances of playing Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mike McCarthy stated that Smith would participate in the mock game portion of Friday’s practice after having been limited to individual drills during Wednesday and Thursday practices.

“He looks good,” McCarthy said of Smith’s week thus far. “He has felt good about his work.”

“If he goes [Saturday], we’re hopeful that he’ll go on Sunday,” McCarthy said.

This could go right up until game time on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys could be without cornerbacks Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright on Sunday as both are questionable. Joseph’s designation is for a non-injury situation, and Wright is nursing a hamstring.

And, of course, the awful news that Amari Cooper is on the COVID list.

In This Stream

Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs, 2021 NFL Week 11

View all 18 stories

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...