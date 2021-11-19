Cowboys at Chiefs final injury report: Tyron Smith questionable, Amari Cooper on COVID list

All week long, fans of the Dallas Cowboys have been on Tyron Smith watch as we await word on whether the star left tackle will play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Today, the final injury report gives us a questionable designation for Smith. He’s been progressing all week but the big moment for him will likely be Saturday’s practice.

Mike McCarthy on Tyron Smith:

Tyron Smith will make a big step forward in Friday’s practice, potentially improving his chances of playing Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mike McCarthy stated that Smith would participate in the mock game portion of Friday’s practice after having been limited to individual drills during Wednesday and Thursday practices. “He looks good,” McCarthy said of Smith’s week thus far. “He has felt good about his work.” “If he goes [Saturday], we’re hopeful that he’ll go on Sunday,” McCarthy said.

This could go right up until game time on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys could be without cornerbacks Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright on Sunday as both are questionable. Joseph’s designation is for a non-injury situation, and Wright is nursing a hamstring.

And, of course, the awful news that Amari Cooper is on the COVID list.